Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 02, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch for date inspiration

Recreate the romantic walk of Do Min-Joon and Cheon Song-yi for breathtaking views and a love-lock tradition

Image:  SBS

Stroll at Namsan Tower from "My Love from the Star" 

Like Eun-chan and Han-gyul, enjoy a cozy date at a quirky café for coffee, conversations, and heartwarming moments

Image:  MBC

Cafe Date in "Coffee Prince"

Channel Shim Cheong and Heo Joon-jae's romance with a seaside picnic, sharing food and laughter by the waves

Image:  SBS

Beach Picnic from "Legend of the Blue Sea" 

Follow Oh Ha-ni and Baek Seung-jo's lead for a fun day at the theme park, enjoying rides and sweet moments

Image:  MBC

Theme Park Adventure in "Playful Kiss" 

Join Hong-joo and Jae-chan's bike ride along the Han River for a scenic, relaxed date 

Han River Bike Ride from "While You Were Sleeping"

Image:  SBS

Like Bong-sun and Sun-woo, bond over a cooking session, creating delicious memories together

Cooking Together in "Oh My Ghost" 

Image:  tvN

Reenact Go Mi-Nam and Hwang Tae-Kyung's cute bookstore encounter, exploring shelves and sharing favorite reads

Bookstore Date from "You're Beautiful"

Image:  SBS

Follow the footsteps of the Reply gang with a date at a lively night market, savoring street food and creating nostalgic moments

Night Market Adventure in "Reply 1988" 

Image:  tvN

Experience a date like Ra-on and Lee Yeong with a visit to a cultural museum, exploring history and art

Cultural Museum Visit in "Love in the Moonlight"

Image:  KBS2

Embrace the sophistication of an art gallery date, inspired by Ryan Gold and Sung Deok-mi's romantic moments

Art Gallery Date in "Her Private Life"

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here