K-dramas to watch for date inspiration
Recreate the romantic walk of Do Min-Joon and Cheon Song-yi for breathtaking views and a love-lock tradition
Image: SBS
Stroll at Namsan Tower from "My Love from the Star"
Like Eun-chan and Han-gyul, enjoy a cozy date at a quirky café for coffee, conversations, and heartwarming moments
Image: MBC
Cafe Date in "Coffee Prince"
Channel Shim Cheong and Heo Joon-jae's romance with a seaside picnic, sharing food and laughter by the waves
Image: SBS
Beach Picnic from "Legend of the Blue Sea"
Follow Oh Ha-ni and Baek Seung-jo's lead for a fun day at the theme park, enjoying rides and sweet moments
Image: MBC
Theme Park Adventure in "Playful Kiss"
Join Hong-joo and Jae-chan's bike ride along the Han River for a scenic, relaxed date
Han River Bike Ride from "While You Were Sleeping"
Image: SBS
Like Bong-sun and Sun-woo, bond over a cooking session, creating delicious memories together
Cooking Together in "Oh My Ghost"
Image: tvN
Reenact Go Mi-Nam and Hwang Tae-Kyung's cute bookstore encounter, exploring shelves and sharing favorite reads
Bookstore Date from "You're Beautiful"
Image: SBS
Follow the footsteps of the Reply gang with a date at a lively night market, savoring street food and creating nostalgic moments
Night Market Adventure in "Reply 1988"
Image: tvN
Experience a date like Ra-on and Lee Yeong with a visit to a cultural museum, exploring history and art
Cultural Museum Visit in "Love in the Moonlight"
Image: KBS2
Embrace the sophistication of an art gallery date, inspired by Ryan Gold and Sung Deok-mi's romantic moments
Art Gallery Date in "Her Private Life"
Image: tvN