Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 30,2023

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch from September 2023

Here is the list of top latest released K-dramas that will keep you hooked all along

Image: JTBC

Buss Worthy K-dramas 

The Escape of the Seven follows the story of seven characters involved in the disappearance of a young girl, who was tangled in a complicated web of lies and ambition

Image: SBS

The Escape of the Seven

In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter love along the way

Image: tvN

Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun

Destined With You tells the story of an irresistible romance between Lee Hong-jo and Jang Shin-yu with the storyline revolving around a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago

Image: JTBC

Destined with You

The series is about a veterinarian with psychometric powers, and a hot-blooded detective who find themselves in the midst of a dangerous criminal while solving minor crime cases

Image: JTBC

Behind Your Touch

A woman who can't trust people because of her ability to hear lies and uncover the truth while getting entangled with a murder suspect whose innocence no one believes in

Image: tvN

My Lovely Liar

After her father abandons them, a young woman supports her mother and brothers with her career as a fitness trainer

Image: KBS2

Live Your Own Life

Kim Myeong-Jun is a poor man with a warm heart. He desperately needs money to pay for his sick daughter's operation. At this time, his ex-wife appears and offers to kidnap the 11-year-old, who has rich parents

Image: ENA

The Kidnapping Day

A solider moves to a new unit and hopes things will become easier, but his new commander has other ideas in mind

Image: ENA

New Recruit 2

Image: SBS

The premise is decent. People who allegedly got away with heinous crimes when judged by the legal system are now being judged by the public

The Killing Vote

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here