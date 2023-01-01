K-dramas to watch from September 2023
Here is the list of top latest released K-dramas that will keep you hooked all along
Image: JTBC
Buss Worthy K-dramas
The Escape of the Seven follows the story of seven characters involved in the disappearance of a young girl, who was tangled in a complicated web of lies and ambition
Image: SBS
The Escape of the Seven
In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter love along the way
Image: tvN
Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun
Destined With You tells the story of an irresistible romance between Lee Hong-jo and Jang Shin-yu with the storyline revolving around a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago
Image: JTBC
Destined with You
The series is about a veterinarian with psychometric powers, and a hot-blooded detective who find themselves in the midst of a dangerous criminal while solving minor crime cases
Image: JTBC
Behind Your Touch
A woman who can't trust people because of her ability to hear lies and uncover the truth while getting entangled with a murder suspect whose innocence no one believes in
Image: tvN
My Lovely Liar
After her father abandons them, a young woman supports her mother and brothers with her career as a fitness trainer
Image: KBS2
Live Your Own Life
Kim Myeong-Jun is a poor man with a warm heart. He desperately needs money to pay for his sick daughter's operation. At this time, his ex-wife appears and offers to kidnap the 11-year-old, who has rich parents
Image: ENA
The Kidnapping Day
A solider moves to a new unit and hopes things will become easier, but his new commander has other ideas in mind
Image: ENA
New Recruit 2
Image: SBS
The premise is decent. People who allegedly got away with heinous crimes when judged by the legal system are now being judged by the public
The Killing Vote