K-dramas to watch if you are a beginner
A cross-border romance with humor and heart. Perfect for beginners, it offers a delightful mix of love, drama, and comedy
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
A military romance filled with action, humor, and emotion. Its engaging plot and charismatic leads make it an ideal entry point
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A coming-of-age story exploring beauty standards and self-acceptance. Its relatable themes and light-hearted approach make it beginner-friendly
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A sports-themed romantic comedy celebrating friendship and self-discovery. Its lighthearted tone makes it an enjoyable starting point
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
A tale of resilience, friendship, and ambition. Its relatable characters and gripping narrative make it a great choice for K-drama beginners
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
A blend of romance, comedy, and crime. Its quirky characters and entertaining plot offer a delightful introduction to K-dramas
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
A heartwarming coming-of-age story set in the '80s. Its relatable themes and strong character development make it a perfect starting point
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Immortal goblin searches for his bride to end his cursed life, finding unexpected love and bromance along the way. Get ready for fantasy, tears, and bromance overload!
Goblin
Image: tvN
The narcissistic CEO finally remembers his childhood friend/secretary, leading to hilarious hijinks and a sizzling workplace romance. Get ready for sass, office antics, and unexpected feels!
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
A modern romance with a tech twist. Perfect for newcomers, it explores love in the digital age with a compelling storyline
Love Alarm
Image: Netflix