 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 19, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch if you are a beginner 

A cross-border romance with humor and heart. Perfect for beginners, it offers a delightful mix of love, drama, and comedy

Crash Landing on You

 Image:  tvN

A military romance filled with action, humor, and emotion. Its engaging plot and charismatic leads make it an ideal entry point

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

A coming-of-age story exploring beauty standards and self-acceptance. Its relatable themes and light-hearted approach make it beginner-friendly

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC

A sports-themed romantic comedy celebrating friendship and self-discovery. Its lighthearted tone makes it an enjoyable starting point

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image:  MBC

A tale of resilience, friendship, and ambition. Its relatable characters and gripping narrative make it a great choice for K-drama beginners

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC

A blend of romance, comedy, and crime. Its quirky characters and entertaining plot offer a delightful introduction to K-dramas

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image:  JTBC

A heartwarming coming-of-age story set in the '80s. Its relatable themes and strong character development make it a perfect starting point

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

Immortal goblin searches for his bride to end his cursed life, finding unexpected love and bromance along the way. Get ready for fantasy, tears, and bromance overload!

Goblin

Image:  tvN

The narcissistic CEO finally remembers his childhood friend/secretary, leading to hilarious hijinks and a sizzling workplace romance. Get ready for sass, office antics, and unexpected feels! 

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN

A modern romance with a tech twist. Perfect for newcomers, it explores love in the digital age with a compelling storyline

Love Alarm

Image:  Netflix

