K-dramas to watch if you are a foodie
Like it’s title suggests Let's Eat is centered on characters sharing meals, divided into three parts
Image Credits- tvN
Let’s Eat series
Not food-centric but characters here eat frequently, often in the hospital cafeteria and samgyupsal restaurants. The iconic egg sandwich a favorite of little Uju from a Korean chain, is featured often
Image Credits- tvN
Hospital Playlist
Chef Seo Poong loses his high-end hotel job and takes on a position at a nearby Chinese restaurant, promising an enjoyable watch with its talented cast and culinary theme
Image Credits- SBS
Wok Of Love
Itaewon Class puts food at the forefront, and the standout is DamBam's signature dish: sundubu jjigae (soft tofu stew) served with soju
Image Credits-JTBC
Itaewon Class
Chocolate is a heartwarming K-drama that combines a touching storyline of overcoming past trauma with Ha Ji Won creating delicious meals
Chocolate
Image Credits-JTBC
This drama is a celebration of Korean barbecue and fried chicken. Watching Bok Joo eat provides the ultimate mukbang experience
Image Credits- MBC TV
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
In this drama, On Jung Sun transforms into a Michelin star restaurant owner, offering a visually enticing experience with his passion and the visually stunning dishes he creates
Image Credits- SBS TV
Degree of Love
A chef opens a restaurant where his twin sister vanished, blending a mystery theme with delectable visual treats of food
Image Credits- tvN
Link: Eat Love Kill
It’s the unique tale of Blue House chef Jang Bong Hwan, who finds himself in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period. Using his cooking skills, he strives to survive and return to present
Image Credits- tvN
Mr. Queen
Oh My Ghost follows Na Bong Sun, an assistant chef possessed by the virgin ghost Shin Soon Ae, blending supernatural elements with a culinary theme.
Image Credits- tvN
Oh My Ghost