Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 10, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch if you are a foodie

Like it’s title suggests Let's Eat is centered on characters sharing meals, divided into three parts

Image Credits- tvN

Let’s Eat series

Not food-centric but characters here eat frequently, often in the hospital cafeteria and samgyupsal restaurants. The iconic egg sandwich a favorite of little Uju from a Korean chain, is featured often

Image Credits- tvN

Hospital Playlist

Chef Seo Poong loses his high-end hotel job and takes on a position at a nearby Chinese restaurant, promising an enjoyable watch with its talented cast and culinary theme

Image Credits- SBS

Wok Of Love

Itaewon Class puts food at the forefront, and the standout is DamBam's signature dish: sundubu jjigae (soft tofu stew) served with soju

Image Credits-JTBC

Itaewon Class

Chocolate is a heartwarming K-drama that combines a touching storyline of overcoming past trauma with Ha Ji Won creating delicious meals

Chocolate

Image Credits-JTBC

This drama is a celebration of Korean barbecue and fried chicken. Watching Bok Joo eat provides the ultimate mukbang experience

Image Credits- MBC TV

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

In this drama, On Jung Sun transforms into a Michelin star restaurant owner, offering a visually enticing experience with his passion and the visually stunning dishes he creates

Image Credits- SBS TV

Degree of Love

A chef opens a restaurant where his twin sister vanished, blending a mystery theme with delectable visual treats of food

Image Credits- tvN

Link: Eat Love Kill

It’s the unique tale of Blue House chef Jang Bong Hwan, who finds himself in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period. Using his cooking skills, he strives to survive and return to present

Image Credits- tvN

Mr. Queen

Oh My Ghost follows Na Bong Sun, an assistant chef possessed by the virgin ghost Shin Soon Ae, blending supernatural elements with a culinary theme.

Image Credits- tvN

Oh My Ghost

