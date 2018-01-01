Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

JULY 14, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to Watch If You Can't Get Over Hierarchy

Image credit: SBS

The Penthouse: War in Life (2020)

A gripping tale of power, revenge, and betrayal among wealthy families. High-stakes drama in an elite high school

A woman plots elaborate revenge against her high school bullies. A dark, intense story of retribution

Image credit: tvN

The Glory (2022)

Students engage in dangerous activities to fund their education. A thrilling exploration of crime and morality

Image credit: Netflix

Extracurricular (2020)

A lawyer goes undercover as a teacher to solve a student’s murder. Unveiling dark secrets in a prestigious school

Image credit: OCN

Class of Lies (2019)

Students are ranked by popularity, leading to intense bullying. A gripping look at social hierarchies

Pyramid Game (2022)

Image credit: TVING

High schoolers play dangerous games with each other's hearts. A modern take on classic literature with a dark twist

Tempted (2018)

Image credit: MBC

A girl seeks revenge for her twin brother’s mysterious death. A thrilling journey through high school drama

Revenge of Others (2023)

Image credit: Disney+

A newly transferred student gets entangled in a web of murder and mysteries in an elite high school

Bitch x Rich (2023)

Image credit: Wavve

Law students uncover secrets and fight for justice after a professor's murder. A legal thriller set in a prestigious law school

Law School (2021)

Image credit: JTBC

A bullied student uses his intelligence and fighting skills to stand up to bullies. A story of resilience and strength

Weak Hero Class 1 (2022)

Image credit: Wavve

