K-dramas to Watch If You Can't Get Over Hierarchy
Image credit: SBS
The Penthouse: War in Life (2020)
A gripping tale of power, revenge, and betrayal among wealthy families. High-stakes drama in an elite high school
A woman plots elaborate revenge against her high school bullies. A dark, intense story of retribution
Image credit: tvN
The Glory (2022)
Students engage in dangerous activities to fund their education. A thrilling exploration of crime and morality
Image credit: Netflix
Extracurricular (2020)
A lawyer goes undercover as a teacher to solve a student’s murder. Unveiling dark secrets in a prestigious school
Image credit: OCN
Class of Lies (2019)
Students are ranked by popularity, leading to intense bullying. A gripping look at social hierarchies
Pyramid Game (2022)
Image credit: TVING
High schoolers play dangerous games with each other's hearts. A modern take on classic literature with a dark twist
Tempted (2018)
Image credit: MBC
A girl seeks revenge for her twin brother’s mysterious death. A thrilling journey through high school drama
Revenge of Others (2023)
Image credit: Disney+
A newly transferred student gets entangled in a web of murder and mysteries in an elite high school
Bitch x Rich (2023)
Image credit: Wavve
Law students uncover secrets and fight for justice after a professor's murder. A legal thriller set in a prestigious law school
Law School (2021)
Image credit: JTBC
Click Here
A bullied student uses his intelligence and fighting skills to stand up to bullies. A story of resilience and strength
Weak Hero Class 1 (2022)
Image credit: Wavve