K-dramas to Watch if You Liked The Glory
A group of people who have been wronged by others team up to seek revenge
Revenge of Others
Image: Disney +
A woman who can see ghosts teams up with a detective to solve a murder
Lookout
Image: OCN
A poor man and a wealthy woman form an unlikely friendship that helps them heal their emotional wounds
My Mister
Image: tvN
A father seeks justice for his son who was bullied to death
Beautiful World
Image: JTBC
A teacher who witnesses a student's murder sets out to bring the killer to justice
Class of Lies
Image: OCN
Dark secrets and hidden agendas come to light when a murder occurs in a close-knit neighborhood
Graceful Friends
Image: JTBC
A brilliant but emotionless prosecutor and a detective work together to solve complex cases
Image: tvN
Secret Forest
The saga of power, revenge, and betrayal continues in the luxurious Hera Palace
Image: SBS
Penthouse 2: War in Life
A cat-and-mouse game unfolds when a detective hunts a psychopathic serial killer
Mouse
Image: tvN
A detective discovers dark secrets about her husband's past, leading to a thrilling chase
Flower of Evil
Image: tvN