Pujya Doss

september 08, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas to Watch if You Liked The Glory

A group of people who have been wronged by others team up to seek revenge

Revenge of Others

Image: Disney +

A woman who can see ghosts teams up with a detective to solve a murder

Lookout 

Image: OCN

A poor man and a wealthy woman form an unlikely friendship that helps them heal their emotional wounds

My Mister

Image: tvN

A father seeks justice for his son who was bullied to death

Beautiful World

Image: JTBC

A teacher who witnesses a student's murder sets out to bring the killer to justice

Class of Lies 

Image: OCN

Dark secrets and hidden agendas come to light when a murder occurs in a close-knit neighborhood

Graceful Friends

Image: JTBC

A brilliant but emotionless prosecutor and a detective work together to solve complex cases

Image: tvN

Secret Forest 

The saga of power, revenge, and betrayal continues in the luxurious Hera Palace

Image: SBS

Penthouse 2: War in Life 

A cat-and-mouse game unfolds when a detective hunts a psychopathic serial killer

Mouse

Image: tvN

A detective discovers dark secrets about her husband's past, leading to a thrilling chase

Flower of Evil 

Image: tvN

