K-dramas to Watch if You Liked The Glory
If you loved the revenge arc in The Glory, meet Kim Do Ki, the deluxe taxi driver played by Lee Jee-Hoon
Image: SBS
Taxi Driver
Dive into darker themes with Kim Sung Soo's Save Me, offering a gripping narrative that goes beyond The Glory
Image: OCN
Save Me
My Name is a no-nonsense revenge story. Yoon Ji Woo joins a mafia boss to avenge her father's murder
Image: Netflix
My Name
Park Ji-Hoon, an ex-WannaOne member, stars in this action drama based on Seo Pae-Seu and Kim Jin-Seok's webcomic
Image: Wavve
Weak Hero Class 1
OCN brings the thrilling drama with murder, revenge, and bullying in Class of Lies, a must for K-drama enthusiasts
Image: OCN
Class of Lies
Based on Jo Gwang-Jin's webcomic, Itaewon Class delivers a captivating underdog story in the K-drama landscape
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Heart-wrenching moments unfold in Beautiful World as parents seek justice for their son, evoking a sense of helplessness
Image: JTBC
Beautiful World
A whirlwind of drama, broken marriages, scandals, and revenge, keep The World of the Married gripping for its audience
Image: JTBC
The World of the Married
Click Here
Song Joong-Ki stars in Reborn Rich, where Yoon Hyeon-Woo seeks justice after betrayal by a conglomerate family
Image: JTBC
Reborn Rich