Pujya Doss

November 2, 2023

K-dramas to Watch if You Liked The Glory

If you loved the revenge arc in The Glory, meet Kim Do Ki, the deluxe taxi driver played by Lee Jee-Hoon

Image: SBS

Taxi Driver

Dive into darker themes with Kim Sung Soo's Save Me, offering a gripping narrative that goes beyond The Glory

Image: OCN

Save Me

My Name is a no-nonsense revenge story. Yoon Ji Woo joins a mafia boss to avenge her father's murder

Image: Netflix

My Name

Park Ji-Hoon, an ex-WannaOne member, stars in this action drama based on Seo Pae-Seu and Kim Jin-Seok's webcomic

Image: Wavve

Weak Hero Class 1

OCN brings the thrilling drama with murder, revenge, and bullying in Class of Lies, a must for K-drama enthusiasts

Image: OCN

Class of Lies

Based on Jo Gwang-Jin's webcomic, Itaewon Class delivers a captivating underdog story in the K-drama landscape

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

Heart-wrenching moments unfold in Beautiful World as parents seek justice for their son, evoking a sense of helplessness

Image: JTBC

Beautiful World

A whirlwind of drama, broken marriages, scandals, and revenge, keep The World of the Married gripping for its audience

Image: JTBC

The World of the Married

Experience fantasy, horror, comedy, betrayal, and a touch of romance in Hotel del Luna, starring IU

Image: tvN

Hotel del Luna

Song Joong-Ki stars in Reborn Rich, where Yoon Hyeon-Woo seeks justice after betrayal by a conglomerate family 

Image: JTBC

Reborn Rich

