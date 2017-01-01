K-dramas to watch if you love Cha Eun Woo
A college romance with a twist as a girl undergoes plastic surgery and navigates love
Image: JTBC.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A historical drama where Eun Woo plays a prince who falls for a female historian
Image: MBC.
Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung
A heartwarming story of self-acceptance with a dash of high school drama
True Beauty
Image: tvN.
A fantasy K-drama where a boy band mysteriously time-travels
To Be Continued
Image: Naver TV Cast.
A quirky series about managing a K-pop group's rise to stardom
Top Management
Image: YouTube Premium
A comedy-drama about a man who time travels from 1994 to 2017, shaking up his life
The Best Hit
Image: KBS2.
A cute web series showcasing the budding romance between a chef and a fashion editor
My Romantic Some Recipe
Image: Naver TV Cast.
Set on Jeju Island, three people fight against evil that is trying to destroy the world
Island
Image: tvN
This is an upcoming K-drama based on a webtoon. The story is about a high school teacher who suffers from a very strange curse. If she kisses a guy, she gets to transform into a dog
A Good day to be a Dog
Image: MBC
Ho Hee is a high schooler and a pushover. She discovers a new application on her phone that lets her take revenge on anyone in the world
Sweet Revenge
Image: Fantagio