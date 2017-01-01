Heading 3

Pujya Doss

april 02, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch if you love Cha Eun Woo

A college romance with a twist as a girl undergoes plastic surgery and navigates love

Image: JTBC.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

A historical drama where Eun Woo plays a prince who falls for a female historian 

Image: MBC.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung 

A heartwarming story of self-acceptance with a dash of high school drama

True Beauty 

Image: tvN.

A fantasy K-drama where a boy band mysteriously time-travels 

To Be Continued 

Image: Naver TV Cast.

A quirky series about managing a K-pop group's rise to stardom

Top Management 

Image: YouTube Premium

A comedy-drama about a man who time travels from 1994 to 2017, shaking up his life

The Best Hit

Image: KBS2.

A cute web series showcasing the budding romance between a chef and a fashion editor

My Romantic Some Recipe 

Image: Naver TV Cast.

Set on Jeju Island, three people fight against evil that is trying to destroy the world

Island

Image: tvN

This is an upcoming K-drama based on a  webtoon. The story is about a high school teacher who suffers from a very strange curse. If she kisses a guy, she gets to transform into a dog

A Good day to be a Dog

Image: MBC

Ho Hee is a high schooler and a pushover. She discovers a new application on her phone that lets her take revenge on anyone in the world

Sweet Revenge

Image: Fantagio 

