K-dramas to watch if
you want to cry
A time-traveling woman's tragic love story in the Goryeo era. Heart-wrenching romance and political intrigue unfold, leaving a lasting emotional impact
Image: SBS
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo
An immortal goblin and a doomed bride navigate love and loss. This beautifully crafted fantasy drama combines humor, romance, and profound sorrow
Image: tvN
Goblin
A heartbreaking tale of first love and illness. A top actor and a documentary producer reunite, uncovering painful memories and unfulfilled dreams
Image: KBS2
Uncontrollably Fond
Set in the '80s, it's a nostalgic journey filled with laughter and tears. Friends navigate life's ups and downs, creating an emotional masterpiece
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A classic melodrama about separated siblings unknowingly falling in love. Themes of tragedy, sacrifice, and love create an emotional rollercoaster
Image: KBS2
Autumn in My Heart
A mother's second chance at life to be with her daughter. A touching exploration of love, loss, and the enduring bond between family members
Image: tvN
Hi Bye, Mama!
Two survivors of a mall collapse find solace in each other's pain. A poignant love story dealing with trauma, healing, and resilience
Image: JTBC
Just Between Lovers
A school teacher discovers and fights to protect an abused child. A gripping drama that explores maternal love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice
Image: tvN
Mother
A composer and a soprano fall in love in the 1930s, but their relationship is threatened by societal expectations and personal sacrifices
Channel: SBS
Hymn of Death
A single mother's journey of love, resilience, and overcoming societal judgments. Heartwarming and tear-inducing, it's a celebration of the human spirit
Image: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms