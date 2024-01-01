K-dramas to watch in February 2024

January was full of surprises for K-drama lovers with shows like Gyeongseong Creature Part 2, Marry My Husband, and many more
Image: tvN
The list of upcoming K-dramas in February is no less when compared to January's list
Image: SBS
February is relatively light when it comes to new K-dramas but there are still plenty of shows to watch, such as A Killer Paradox with Parasite’s Choi Woo-Sik
Image: SBS
Here is the list of 7 K-dramas releasing in February that you can't miss
IMAGE: U+
Focused on the struggles of modern relationships, this drama revolves around a man and a woman who decide to share a house for practical reasons. It explores love, career, and the meaning of home.
Branding in Seongsu:
IMAGE: U+
Newbie Lee Mi-na at Jeongseung Network wants focus but faces distractions as ex-boyfriends re-enter her life. A tale of navigating corporate challenges while dealing with unexpected romantic entanglements.
Mi Na, Did You Change Your Profile Picture Again?:
IMAGE: W Original
University student Lee Tang, with a self-defense killing ability, targets corrupt individuals. Pursued by Detective Nan-gam and ex-detective Song Chon, he faces a moral dilemma in erasing societal threats.
A Killer Paradox:
Image: Netflix
Publisher Song Woo-bin receives a horror novel invitation, getting trapped in its fictional world. He becomes the target of a serial killer. A suspenseful tale of escaping a deadly literary realm.
Grand Shining Hotel:
Image: tvN
Long-time friends Na A-jeong and Lee Do-han share anti-marriage views. Do-han, forced into marriage, asks A-jeong to pose as his fake wife. A story of a false bond evolving into love.
Wedding Impossible:
Image: tvN
Illegitimate son Kang In-ha seeks justice and partners with childhood friend Han Tae-oh to reclaim his share of the family business. A tale of ambition, betrayal, and a fight for rightful inheritance.