april 07, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch on career slump

 Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- JTBC

Doctor Slump

Doctors going through career slumps cross paths once more during their toughest times, reigniting an old rivalry or perhaps kindling a new romance

Following a downfall, a photographer revisits her hometown and unexpectedly reconnects with her childhood friend, reigniting an unfinished romance

Image Credits-JTBC 

Welcome to Samdalri

An ex-convict and his friends strive to turn their ambitious vision for a street bar into a reality, facing challenges along the way

Image Credits-JTBC 

Itaewon Class

Three aspiring fashionistas navigate the competitive world of modeling as they pursue their dreams of success

Image Credits-tvN

Record of Youth

A group of aspiring stars enrolls in a renowned performing arts school, chasing their dreams of becoming idols. Along the way, they learn valuable lessons about friendship, love, and life

Image Credits-KBS2

Dream High

The youngest editor-in-chief at a publishing company gets entangled in the life of a struggling former copywriter seeking employment

Image Credits-tvN

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Young entrepreneurs pursue their tech dreams while navigating the challenges of finding love and success in a competitive world

Start-Up

Image Credits-tvN

A compassionate woman enters the ruthless realm of private education as her daughter seeks enrollment in a class taught by a celebrity math instructor

Image Credits-tvN

Crash Course in Romance

A track star deviates from his predetermined path when a film translator enters his life, prompting him to follow his heart

Run On

Image Credits-JTBC

When a grave incident rocks their prestigious school, a knowledgeable law professor and his determined students are challenged to seek justice through the legal system

Law School

Image Credits- JTBC

