K-dramas to watch on career slump
Pratyusha Dash
Image Credits- JTBC
Doctor Slump
Doctors going through career slumps cross paths once more during their toughest times, reigniting an old rivalry or perhaps kindling a new romance
Following a downfall, a photographer revisits her hometown and unexpectedly reconnects with her childhood friend, reigniting an unfinished romance
Image Credits-JTBC
Welcome to Samdalri
An ex-convict and his friends strive to turn their ambitious vision for a street bar into a reality, facing challenges along the way
Image Credits-JTBC
Itaewon Class
Three aspiring fashionistas navigate the competitive world of modeling as they pursue their dreams of success
Image Credits-tvN
Record of Youth
A group of aspiring stars enrolls in a renowned performing arts school, chasing their dreams of becoming idols. Along the way, they learn valuable lessons about friendship, love, and life
Image Credits-KBS2
Dream High
The youngest editor-in-chief at a publishing company gets entangled in the life of a struggling former copywriter seeking employment
Image Credits-tvN
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Young entrepreneurs pursue their tech dreams while navigating the challenges of finding love and success in a competitive world
Start-Up
Image Credits-tvN
A compassionate woman enters the ruthless realm of private education as her daughter seeks enrollment in a class taught by a celebrity math instructor
Image Credits-tvN
Crash Course in Romance
A track star deviates from his predetermined path when a film translator enters his life, prompting him to follow his heart
Run On
Image Credits-JTBC
When a grave incident rocks their prestigious school, a knowledgeable law professor and his determined students are challenged to seek justice through the legal system
Law School
Image Credits- JTBC