K-dramas to watch on International K-drama Day
A cross-border romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. Witness love defying boundaries
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You
A fantasy romance about a goblin seeking redemption and his human bride. With breathtaking visuals, it weaves a tale of love and destiny
Image: tvN
Goblin
Follow an underdog's journey to success as he opens a bar in Seoul's diverse Itaewon district. A gripping tale of resilience and ambition
Image: JTBC.
Itaewon Class
Love unfolds between a special forces captain and a doctor in a war-torn country. A thrilling mix of romance and action
Image: KBS2.
Descendants Of The Sun
A Mafia consigliere seeks justice in South Korea. Dark humor, romance, and intense drama make it a standout series
Image: tvN.
Vincenzo
A supernatural hotel catering to ghosts and its enigmatic owner. A visually stunning fantasy with a mix of romance and mystery
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
Nostalgia and heartwarming tales unfold in a Seoul neighborhood during the '80s. A delightful coming-of-age drama with a touch of humor
Image: tvN.
Reply 1988
A centuries-old alien falls for a top actress. A blend of romance, fantasy, and suspense, it's a timeless classic
Image: SBS.
My Love from the Star
Enter a thrilling world where a comic book character comes to life, intertwining two realms. A mind-bending, romantic adventure
Image: MBC.
W - Two Worlds
A strong woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. Balancing humor and suspense, it's a delightful romantic comedy
Image: JTBC.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon