Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 29, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch on International K-drama Day

A cross-border romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. Witness love defying boundaries

Image: tvN

Crash Landing On You 

A fantasy romance about a goblin seeking redemption and his human bride. With breathtaking visuals, it weaves a tale of love and destiny

Image: tvN

Goblin

Follow an underdog's journey to success as he opens a bar in Seoul's diverse Itaewon district. A gripping tale of resilience and ambition

Image:  JTBC.

Itaewon Class 

Love unfolds between a special forces captain and a doctor in a war-torn country. A thrilling mix of romance and action

Image:  KBS2.

Descendants Of The Sun

A Mafia consigliere seeks justice in South Korea. Dark humor, romance, and intense drama make it a standout series

Image:  tvN.

Vincenzo

A supernatural hotel catering to ghosts and its enigmatic owner. A visually stunning fantasy with a mix of romance and mystery

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna

 Nostalgia and heartwarming tales unfold in a Seoul neighborhood during the '80s. A delightful coming-of-age drama with a touch of humor

Image:  tvN.

Reply 1988

A centuries-old alien falls for a top actress. A blend of romance, fantasy, and suspense, it's a timeless classic

Image:  SBS.

My Love from the Star

Enter a thrilling world where a comic book character comes to life, intertwining two realms. A mind-bending, romantic adventure

Image:  MBC.

W - Two Worlds

A strong woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. Balancing humor and suspense, it's a delightful romantic comedy

Image:  JTBC.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here