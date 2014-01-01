Heading 3

SANJUKTA CHOUDHURY

june 19, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to Watch When You are Craving Mystery

A mysterious walkie-talkie allows a profiler and a detective from 1989 to communicate, solving cold cases and preventing crimes

Image credit: tvN

Signal (2016)

A prosecutor with a sensory processing disorder and a passionate detective unravels a high-stakes corruption case

Image credit: tvN

Stranger (2017)

A "night courier" with extraordinary skills teams up with a reporter to uncover the truth behind a decades-old incident

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Healer (2014)

After chasing a serial killer through a tunnel, a detective from 1986 finds himself in 2017, solving crimes in a new era

Tunnel (2017)

Image credit: OCN

A young man moves to Seoul and experiences eerie events and mysterious residents in his cheap, strange apartment building

Strangers from Hell (2019)

Image credit: OCN

Two detectives form an unlikely partnership to uncover the truth behind a string of gruesome murders in a small town

Beyond Evil (2021)

Image credit: JTBC

A detective suspects her seemingly perfect husband of hiding a dark secret related to a series of murders

Flower of Evil (2020)

Image credit: tvN

A rookie cop and a detective team up to hunt down a psychopathic serial killer, questioning the nature of good and evil

Mouse (2021)

Image credit: tvN

A lawyer framed as the notorious con artist "Big Mouse" must navigate dangerous circumstances to clear his name and protect his family

Big Mouth (2022)

Image credit: MBC

A high school student's double life involving illegal activities spirals out of control, leading to dangerous consequences

Extracurricular (2020)

Image credit: Netflix

