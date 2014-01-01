K-dramas to Watch When You are Craving Mystery
A mysterious walkie-talkie allows a profiler and a detective from 1989 to communicate, solving cold cases and preventing crimes
Image credit: tvN
Signal (2016)
A prosecutor with a sensory processing disorder and a passionate detective unravels a high-stakes corruption case
Image credit: tvN
Stranger (2017)
A "night courier" with extraordinary skills teams up with a reporter to uncover the truth behind a decades-old incident
Image credit: KBS 2TV
Healer (2014)
After chasing a serial killer through a tunnel, a detective from 1986 finds himself in 2017, solving crimes in a new era
Tunnel (2017)
Image credit: OCN
A young man moves to Seoul and experiences eerie events and mysterious residents in his cheap, strange apartment building
Strangers from Hell (2019)
Image credit: OCN
Two detectives form an unlikely partnership to uncover the truth behind a string of gruesome murders in a small town
Beyond Evil (2021)
Image credit: JTBC
A detective suspects her seemingly perfect husband of hiding a dark secret related to a series of murders
Flower of Evil (2020)
Image credit: tvN
A rookie cop and a detective team up to hunt down a psychopathic serial killer, questioning the nature of good and evil
Mouse (2021)
Image credit: tvN
A lawyer framed as the notorious con artist "Big Mouse" must navigate dangerous circumstances to clear his name and protect his family
Big Mouth (2022)
Image credit: MBC
A high school student's double life involving illegal activities spirals out of control, leading to dangerous consequences
Extracurricular (2020)
Image credit: Netflix