K-dramas to watch when you are feeling lost
A fantasy romance about a goblin and a cursed girl, exploring themes of love, redemption, and destiny
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Set in 1988 Seoul, it follows the lives of five friends and their families, evoking nostalgia and heartwarming moments
Image: tvN.
Reply 1988
A unique romance between a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a caregiver, addressing mental health and healing
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN.
A delightful coming-of-age story following the journey of a weightlifter pursuing her dreams and finding love
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Image: MBC.
A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN.
A poignant drama about the unlikely friendship between a middle-aged man and a young woman, both facing life's hardships
My Mister
Image: tvN.
Follows the lives of five doctors who are also close friends, navigating their personal and professional lives with humor and warmth
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN.
A gripping crime thriller about detectives from the past and present communicating through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases
Signal
Image: tvN.
A love story between a soldier and a doctor, set in a fictional war-torn country, blending romance, action, and drama
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2.
Click Here
A historical fantasy romance revolving around a modern-day woman who time-travels to the Goryeo era and becomes entangled in royal politics
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS.