K-dramas to Watch When You Need a Break from Reality
Sanjukta Choudhury
A touching story that intertwines past and present through music, "Twinkling Watermelon" will leave you mesmerized by its emotional depth and enchanting melodies
Image credit: tvN
Twinkling Watermelon
Set in a mysterious hotel for souls, "Hotel Del Luna" blends fantasy and romance, featuring stunning visuals and a captivating storyline that will keep you hooked
Image credit: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
A mermaid from the Joseon era finds herself in modern-day Seoul in "Legend of the Blue Sea." This romantic fantasy will sweep you off your feet with its charming leads and magical plot
Legend of the Blue Sea
Image credit: SBS
This drama follows the immortal goblin Kim Shin as he searches for his bride to end his immortality. This epic tale of love and destiny is a must-watch for its beautiful cinematography and gripping story
Image credit: tvN
Goblin
Delve into a world of sorcery and intrigue with "Alchemy of Souls." This drama offers a perfect mix of magic, mystery, and romance, making it a compelling watch
Alchemy of Souls
Image credit: tvN
In "My Roommate Is a Gumiho," a 999-year-old fox spirit and a college student become unexpected roommates. Their humorous and heartwarming journey will leave you entertained
My Roommate Is a Gumiho
Image credit: tvN
"Tale of the Nine-Tailed" follows a legendary nine-tailed fox and a fearless TV producer. This drama blends mythology and modern-day Seoul, creating an intriguing and romantic story
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Image credit: tvN
An alien who has been on Earth for 400 years falls in love with a top actress in "My Love from the Star." This unique romance will captivate you with its humor and heartfelt moments
My Love from the Star
Image credit: SBS
Enter the enchanting world of "The Sound of Magic," where a magician brings wonder and hope to a young girl facing hardships. This whimsical drama is sure to uplift your spirits
The Sound of Magic
Image credit: Netflix
"Extraordinary You" tells the story of a high school girl who discovers she's a character in a comic book. Her quest to change her fate is both heartwarming and thought-provoking