K-Dramas to Watch When You're Feeling Nostalgic
Sanjukta Choudhury
It is an iconic series that captured hearts worldwide. Follow the story of an ordinary girl who gets entangled with a group of wealthy and charming boys
Image credit: KBS WORLD
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
A heartwarming story of five childhood friends living in the same neighborhood. Relive the simple joys and close-knit bonds of the late '80s
Image credit: tvN
Reply 1988 (2015)
A romantic fantasy about an alien who has been on Earth for 400 years and falls in love with a famous actress. A mix of romance, humor, and timeless themes
My Love from the Star (2013-2014)
Image credit: SBS
One of the classic melodramas that started the Hallyu wave. A touching story of love, fate, and heartache that will tug at your heartstrings
Image credit: KBS2
Autumn in My Heart (2000)
A beautiful and tragic love story set against the picturesque backdrop of winter. This series is a must-watch for its emotional depth and stunning visuals
Winter Sonata (2002)
Image credit: KBS2
A refreshing and groundbreaking series about gender roles and identity. The story of a tomboy who gets a job at a coffee shop, sparking unexpected romance
Coffee Prince (2007)
Image credit: MBC
A classic tearjerker that delves into themes of love, loss, and destiny. This drama is renowned for its emotional intensity and unforgettable moments
Stairway to Heaven (2003-2004)
Image credit: SBS
Also known as Princess Hours, this romantic series is set in an alternate universe where Korea is a constitutional monarchy. A delightful mix of tradition and modern romance
Goong (2006)
Image credit: MBC
It is a beloved romantic comedy about a famous actor and an ordinary woman who end up in a contract marriage. Full of light-hearted moments and heartfelt scenes
Full House (2004)
Image credit: KBS2
Follow the dreams of six students at Kirin Art High School as they work to become successful K-pop stars. This drama is filled with inspiring moments and catchy music
Dream High (2011)
Image credit: KBS 2TV