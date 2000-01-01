Heading 3

june 20, 2024

Entertainment

K-Dramas to Watch When You're Feeling Nostalgic

Sanjukta Choudhury

It is an iconic series that captured hearts worldwide. Follow the story of an ordinary girl who gets entangled with a group of wealthy and charming boys

Image credit: KBS WORLD

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

A heartwarming story of five childhood friends living in the same neighborhood. Relive the simple joys and close-knit bonds of the late '80s

Image credit: tvN

Reply 1988 (2015)

A romantic fantasy about an alien who has been on Earth for 400 years and falls in love with a famous actress. A mix of romance, humor, and timeless themes

My Love from the Star (2013-2014)

Image credit: SBS

One of the classic melodramas that started the Hallyu wave. A touching story of love, fate, and heartache that will tug at your heartstrings

Image credit: KBS2

Autumn in My Heart (2000)

A beautiful and tragic love story set against the picturesque backdrop of winter. This series is a must-watch for its emotional depth and stunning visuals

Winter Sonata (2002)

Image credit: KBS2

A refreshing and groundbreaking series about gender roles and identity. The story of a tomboy who gets a job at a coffee shop, sparking unexpected romance

Coffee Prince (2007)

Image credit: MBC

A classic tearjerker that delves into themes of love, loss, and destiny. This drama is renowned for its emotional intensity and unforgettable moments

Stairway to Heaven (2003-2004)

Image credit: SBS

Also known as Princess Hours, this romantic series is set in an alternate universe where Korea is a constitutional monarchy. A delightful mix of tradition and modern romance

Goong (2006)

Image credit: MBC

It is a beloved romantic comedy about a famous actor and an ordinary woman who end up in a contract marriage. Full of light-hearted moments and heartfelt scenes

Full House (2004)

Image credit: KBS2

Follow the dreams of six students at Kirin Art High School as they work to become successful K-pop stars. This drama is filled with inspiring moments and catchy music

Dream High (2011)

Image credit: KBS 2TV

