Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

june 05, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas to watch with cousins pulling an all-nighter

A thrilling zombie apocalypse drama set in a high school where students must fight for survival

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

A fantasy romance drama about mages, forbidden magic, and soul-switching, set in a fictional kingdom

Image: tvN

Alchemy of Souls

A heartwarming rom-com about a dentist and a jack-of-all-trades man in a seaside village

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

A dark comedy about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who takes on corrupt conglomerates after returning to Korea

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

A suspenseful thriller where contestants in dire financial straits play deadly children's games for a massive cash prize

Squid Game

Image: Netflix

A unique rom-com that dives into the inner workings of a woman's mind through the perspective of her brain cells

Yumi's Cells

Image: tvN

A gritty action thriller following a woman who joins a crime gang to avenge her father's death, infiltrating the police force

My Name

Image: Netflix

A romantic comedy about ex-lovers who are forced to reunite years later when a documentary they made in high school goes viral

Our Beloved Summer

Image: SBS

A military drama about a soldier in the Deserter Pursuit unit, tasked with capturing army deserters while confronting his own moral dilemmas

D.P.

Image: Netflix

A horror series where residents of an apartment complex must survive as humans turn into monstrous creatures

Sweet Home

Image: Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here