K-dramas to watch with cousins pulling an all-nighter
A thrilling zombie apocalypse drama set in a high school where students must fight for survival
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
A fantasy romance drama about mages, forbidden magic, and soul-switching, set in a fictional kingdom
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
A heartwarming rom-com about a dentist and a jack-of-all-trades man in a seaside village
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
A dark comedy about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who takes on corrupt conglomerates after returning to Korea
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A suspenseful thriller where contestants in dire financial straits play deadly children's games for a massive cash prize
Squid Game
Image: Netflix
A unique rom-com that dives into the inner workings of a woman's mind through the perspective of her brain cells
Yumi's Cells
Image: tvN
A gritty action thriller following a woman who joins a crime gang to avenge her father's death, infiltrating the police force
My Name
Image: Netflix
A romantic comedy about ex-lovers who are forced to reunite years later when a documentary they made in high school goes viral
Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
A military drama about a soldier in the Deserter Pursuit unit, tasked with capturing army deserters while confronting his own moral dilemmas
D.P.
Image: Netflix
A horror series where residents of an apartment complex must survive as humans turn into monstrous creatures
Sweet Home
Image: Netflix