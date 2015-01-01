K-dramas touching on school bullying
Model student Yeon Shi Eun combats school violence using his intellect and psychology, defying his physical weakness
Image: KBS2
Weak Hero Class 1
A student's architectural dreams are crushed by brutal school violence, leading to a poignant journey of resilience
Image: KBS2
The Glory
Lim Ju Gyeong masters makeup from YouTube, transforming into a pretty girl while concealing her true face in this romantic comedy
Image: tvN
True Beauty
Jo Kang Ja, a former high school troublemaker, returns to uncover secrets, with pregnancy leading to her teenage dropout
Image: MBC
Angry Mom
Two friends confront their past as bullying victims, entangled in mysterious serial killings, unraveling dark truths
Image: JTBC
The King of Pigs
A fallen lawyer becomes a temporary high school teacher, seeking redemption and unearthing sinister secrets
Image: OCN
Class of Lies
A family's quest for truth amid lies, secrets, mistrust, and pain. A heart-wrenching journey in a chaotic world
Image: JTBC
Beautiful World
Baek Ho Rang, the school's popular aloof girl, navigates high school fame while secretly being a social media star
Image: JTBC
Live On
Twins Go Eun Byul and Lee Eun Bi face school bullying in a prestigious high school. A tale of identity and survival
Image: KBS2
Who Are You: School 2015
Ra Eun Ho struggles in a school that discriminates against rich and poor, emphasizing grades, in a realistic depiction of high school challenges
Image: KBS2
School 2017