K-dramas turning 10 this year

Pinocchio unfolds as a gripping revenge drama, where the love story takes a backseat. Yet, amidst the quest for truth, Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin Hye deliver unforgettable moments that resonate deeply with viewers
Image Credits- SBS
Pinocchio
Healer remains a timeless favorite for its captivating plot and the undeniable chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young, delivering both a charming romance and unforgettable on-screen kisses
Image Credits- KBS2
Healer
It's Okay, That's Love broke new ground with its sensitive portrayal of mental health issues. Despite its serious subject matter, the drama masterfully blends humor to convey its important message—that it's perfectly acceptable to not be okay
Image Credits- SBS TV
It’s Okay, That’s Love
The storyline of this drama series draws inspiration from the original 1983 Australian mini-series Return to Eden and the 1988 Indian film titled Khoon Bhari Maang, which itself is a remake of the Return to Eden mini-series
Image Credits-SBS TV
Birth Of A Beauty
Doctor Stranger is a thrilling action-packed drama where Lee Jong Suk shines as the charismatic Park Hoon. As viewers, we find ourselves rooting for him as he navigates numerous obstacles, driven by love's compelling force
Image Credits- SBS
Doctor Stranger
Emergency Couple offers a light-hearted and enjoyable viewing experience. Song Ji Hyo and Choi Jin Hyuk's dynamic performances ensure there's never a dull moment, making the show engaging from start to finish
Image Credits-tvN
Emergency Couple
Fated to Love You takes you on an emotional rollercoaster, serving up a perfect blend of love and drama. Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara's slow-burn love story keeps viewers deeply invested through their journey
Image Credits- MBC
Fated To Love You
After losing his job due to using excessive force in fighting crime, a dedicated detective takes matters into his own hands. He forms a team comprising convicts to combat the escalating criminal activities within his jurisdiction
Image Credits-OCN
Bad Guys
Angel Eyes is dominated by Lee Sang Yoon's intense and endearing portrayal of Dong Joo, making him the standout character. While Ku Hye Sun's character may be frustrating at times, viewers are drawn to rooting for the patient and loving Dong Joo
Image Credits- SBS TV
Angel Eyes
Woo Hyun, a high school student, finds himself in deep trouble but is fortunate to have an angel watching over him. The question remains: will Lee Seul Bi, the mortal angel, understand love and relationships among high-schoolers?