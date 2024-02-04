Heading 3
FEBRUARY 04, 2024
K-dramas where celeb falls for non-celeb
This classic drama follows the romance between an alien with superhuman abilities, played by Kim Soo Hyun, and a childish actress, played by Jun Ji Hyun
My Love from the Star
Image Credits-SBS TV
In this classic drama, a wealthy CEO, played by Hyun Bin, falls in love with a stuntwoman, played by Ha Ji Won, after a series of unexpected events lead them to switch bodies
Secret Garden
Image Credits-SBS TV
The series follows the romantic comedic journey of top star Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byul, the PR team leader at his management agency Starforce Entertainment, as they navigate a love-hate relationship
Shooting Stars
Image Credits- tvN
The series depicts the romance between top star Hoo Joon and anti-fan reporter Lee Geun Young, who end up living together on a television show
So I Married the Anti-Fan
Image Credits- Naver TV
Contract worker Lee Yeon Seo inadvertently acts out her daydream of teaching her manager a lesson, only to realize she's enacted it on none other than top Hallyu star Kang Joon Hyuk
I Picked Up a Celebrity on the Street
Image Credits-YG Studioplex
A brilliant doctor finds himself falling for a washed-up actress but faces a unique challenge as his memories of each day vanish at midnight
Devilish Joy
Image Credits-MBN
A quirky actress with a unique problem encounters an executive director at an airline company who suffers from face blindness. Despite their challenges, love blossoms between them over time
The Beauty Inside
Image Credits-JTBC
A woman returns from vacation to find her friends have sold her house. Determined to reclaim her property, she enters a contract marriage with the new owner, an actor, to assert her rights
Full House
Image Credits- KBS
After being caught in a scandal, a renowned actress's career takes a hit. To revive her reputation, she reluctantly takes on the role of a lawyer's secretary as part of her preparation for a comeback
Touch Your Heart
Image Credits- tvN
A student moves into a shared house with Lee Doo Na, an attractive former idol who retired early. Intrigued by Doo Na's past, the student becomes increasingly drawn to unraveling her mysteries
Doona!
Image Credits- Netflix
A compassionate woman finds herself navigating the competitive world of private education when her daughter seeks to enroll in a celebrity math instructor's class
Crash Course In Romance
Image Credits- tvN
