K-dramas Where Destiny Takes Center Stage
An immortal goblin seeks his bride, while a grim reaper navigates fate and love in modern Seoul
Goblin
Image: tvN
A 400-year-old alien's destiny intertwines with a top actress, showcasing love that transcends time
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS TV
A soldier and a doctor fall in love amidst chaos, proving destiny has its own plans
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
This is a hotel run by a beautiful woman who makes a deal with the devil. This is a fantasy romance drama with a touch of horror
Hotel del Luna
Image: tvN
A one-night stand changes lives, revealing the twists of destiny and the magic of unexpected love
Fated to Love You
Image: MBC
A woman from the present is transported to the past, altering the course of history and love
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
An angel's task to make a ballerina fall in love takes a turn when he questions destiny
Image: KBS2
Angel's Last Mission: Love
A time traveler discovers his future wife's role in shaping destiny, sparking a journey of love and choices
Image: tvN
Tomorrow with You
Three souls are connected across time through a typewriter, unraveling a tale of past lives
Chicago Typewriter
Image: tvN
