Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 27, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas Where Destiny Takes Center Stage


An immortal goblin seeks his bride, while a grim reaper navigates fate and love in modern Seoul

Goblin

Image: tvN

A 400-year-old alien's destiny intertwines with a top actress, showcasing love that transcends time

My Love from the Star 

Image: SBS TV


A soldier and a doctor fall in love amidst chaos, proving destiny has its own plans

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

This is a hotel run by a beautiful woman who makes a deal with the devil. This is a fantasy romance drama with a touch of horror

Hotel del Luna

Image: tvN


A one-night stand changes lives, revealing the twists of destiny and the magic of unexpected love

Fated to Love You

Image: MBC

A woman from the present is transported to the past, altering the course of history and love

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo



Image: SBS

 An angel's task to make a ballerina fall in love takes a turn when he questions destiny

Image:  KBS2

 Angel's Last Mission: Love

A time traveler discovers his future wife's role in shaping destiny, sparking a journey of love and choices

Image: tvN

Tomorrow with You

Three souls are connected across time through a typewriter, unraveling a tale of past lives

Chicago Typewriter


Image: tvN

Hwasa used her wide influence to raise awareness about social issues and body positivity. She also donated to many charities that support women's rights.

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Image: P NATION

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here