Priyanshi Shah

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas where he fell harder

CEO falls for an employee Shin- Hari, and their love story unfolds as she gradually reciprocates his feelings

A Business Proposal

Image source- SBS TV

Ordinary yet profound love and friendships of young adults navigating the challenges of life, forming deep connections that transform their ordinary lives

Age of Youth

Image source- JTBC

CEO Min Hyuk is captivated by Bong-soon's strength, leading to a unique love story as she becomes his personal bodyguard

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image source-JTBC

This story follows a rookie at a cosmetics company as he boldly pursues his senior co-worker, turning a one-sided crush into a heart-racing office romance

Touch Your Heart 

Image source- tvN

Vice-Chairman Young-joon's world is shaken when his capable secretary, Mi-so, decides to resign after working by his side for nine years

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image source- tvN

The story portrays the complex love stories within a hospital setting, revealing the romantic feelings of characters amidst medical challenges

Dr. Romantic 

Image source- SBS TV

The story features a historical romance where Crown Prince Lee Yeong falls for Hong Ra-on, a woman disguised as a eunuch, creating a captivating love story

Moonlight Drawn by Clouds

Image source- KBS2

Kim Tan, a wealthy heir, falls for Cha Eun-sang, a girl from a humble background, sparking a romantic tale of love across social classes

The Heirs 

Image source- SBS TV

The story unfolds as the male lead, Cha Jin-wook, falls for the female lead, Lee Yoo-mi, in a story filled with hidden identities and passionate romance

My Secret Romance

Image source- OCN

This kdrama explores the intricate dynamics of relationships on a college campus, where Yoo Jung falls first for Hong Seol, paving the way for a complex love story

 Cheese in the Trap

Image source- tvN

