K-dramas where he fell harder
CEO falls for an employee Shin- Hari, and their love story unfolds as she gradually reciprocates his feelings
A Business Proposal
Image source- SBS TV
Ordinary yet profound love and friendships of young adults navigating the challenges of life, forming deep connections that transform their ordinary lives
Age of Youth
Image source- JTBC
CEO Min Hyuk is captivated by Bong-soon's strength, leading to a unique love story as she becomes his personal bodyguard
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image source-JTBC
This story follows a rookie at a cosmetics company as he boldly pursues his senior co-worker, turning a one-sided crush into a heart-racing office romance
Touch Your Heart
Image source- tvN
Vice-Chairman Young-joon's world is shaken when his capable secretary, Mi-so, decides to resign after working by his side for nine years
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image source- tvN
The story portrays the complex love stories within a hospital setting, revealing the romantic feelings of characters amidst medical challenges
Dr. Romantic
Image source- SBS TV
The story features a historical romance where Crown Prince Lee Yeong falls for Hong Ra-on, a woman disguised as a eunuch, creating a captivating love story
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
Image source- KBS2
Kim Tan, a wealthy heir, falls for Cha Eun-sang, a girl from a humble background, sparking a romantic tale of love across social classes
The Heirs
Image source- SBS TV
The story unfolds as the male lead, Cha Jin-wook, falls for the female lead, Lee Yoo-mi, in a story filled with hidden identities and passionate romance
My Secret Romance
Image source- OCN
This kdrama explores the intricate dynamics of relationships on a college campus, where Yoo Jung falls first for Hong Seol, paving the way for a complex love story
Cheese in the Trap
Image source- tvN