Pujya Doss

November 6, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas Where Second Lead Gets The Girl

Here we are going to talk about one of the most heartbreaking topics for K-drama fans: the second male lead to take on the female lead

IMAGE: Netflix

We know it's a heartbreaking topic to talk about but, K-dramas are a roller coaster ride of emotions

IMAGE: Netflix

So Here are 7 K-dramas Where The Second Male Lead Gets The Girl 

Image: Netflix

A lonely woman's life changes when she meets "Holo," an AI with a human-like presence. Heartwarming and futuristic romance

Image:  Netflix

My Holo Love

Go Ha Jin time-travels to Goryeo Dynasty during a solar eclipse and finds love with a surprising second male lead

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

An app reveals romantic interests within 10 meters. Unexpected connections lead to a second male lead winning the girl

Image:  Netflix

Love Alarm

Yoon Tae Oh accommodates friends in his house, and amid friendships, a second male lead's love story unfolds

Image:  Netflix

My First First Love

Wang Won's magnetic charisma wins the heart of the female lead, sparking a captivating love story in historical Goryeo

Image:  MBC

The King in Love

Childhood friends navigate adolescence in Ssangmundong, and the second male lead's persistence in love pays off

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

In the 1980s, Detective Cha Hyung Bin finds love with Ha Eun, a woman with a hidden heart condition. A unique love story

Image:  KBS2

Born Again

