K-dramas Where Second Lead Gets The Girl
Here we are going to talk about one of the most heartbreaking topics for K-drama fans: the second male lead to take on the female lead
IMAGE: Netflix
We know it's a heartbreaking topic to talk about but, K-dramas are a roller coaster ride of emotions
IMAGE: Netflix
So Here are 7 K-dramas Where The Second Male Lead Gets The Girl
Image: Netflix
A lonely woman's life changes when she meets "Holo," an AI with a human-like presence. Heartwarming and futuristic romance
Image: Netflix
My Holo Love
Go Ha Jin time-travels to Goryeo Dynasty during a solar eclipse and finds love with a surprising second male lead
Image: SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
An app reveals romantic interests within 10 meters. Unexpected connections lead to a second male lead winning the girl
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm
Yoon Tae Oh accommodates friends in his house, and amid friendships, a second male lead's love story unfolds
Image: Netflix
My First First Love
Wang Won's magnetic charisma wins the heart of the female lead, sparking a captivating love story in historical Goryeo
Image: MBC
The King in Love
Childhood friends navigate adolescence in Ssangmundong, and the second male lead's persistence in love pays off
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
In the 1980s, Detective Cha Hyung Bin finds love with Ha Eun, a woman with a hidden heart condition. A unique love story
Image: KBS2
Born Again