K-dramas where she fell first
Na Hee Do, a high school fencer, faces school funding troubles as she joins the national team, while Baek Yi Jin's journey from part-timer to sports reporter unfolds.
Image: JTBC
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Detective Cha Ji Won's marriage to Baek Hee Sung turns dark as she uncovers his hidden, sinister past, creating a gripping tale of deception and suspense
Flower of Evil
Image source- tvN
Ex-prosecutor Noh Ji Wook defends trainee Eun Bong Hee, leading to a complex romance with legal drama twists
Suspicious Partner
Image source- SBS
Weathercaster Pyo Na Ri's comedic crush on anchor Lee Hwa Shin intensifies with the arrival of friend Ko Jung Won, exploring themes of jealousy and humor
Jealousy Incarnate
Image source- SBS
Shin Sol Yi's enduring love for childhood friend Cha Heon weaves a heartwarming tale of youth, confessions, and reunions
A Love So Beautiful
Image source- Tencent video
North Korean agent Im Soo Ho's mission entwines with student Young Roa's life in 1987, revealing a dramatic story of love and politics
Snowdrop
Image source- JTBC
Best friends Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra pursue dreams of martial arts and announcing, offering a comedic portrayal of evolving friendship
Fight for My Way
Image source- KBS2
Surgeon Oh Yeon Joo's accidental entry into webtoon character Kang Chul's world blurs reality and fiction, creating suspenseful and romantic twists.
W: Two Worlds
Image source- MBC TV
CEO and time traveler Yoo So Joon's marriage to photographer Song Ma Rin becomes a fantasy-tinged journey to alter fate
Tomorrow With You
Image source- tvN
Mi Yeon's life transforms after a night with stranger Lee Gun, leading to a messy but comedic romantic journey
Fated To Love You
Image source- MBC