Priyanshi Shah

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas where she fell first

Na Hee Do, a high school fencer, faces school funding troubles as she joins the national team, while Baek Yi Jin's journey from part-timer to sports reporter unfolds.

Image: JTBC

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Detective Cha Ji Won's marriage to Baek Hee Sung turns dark as she uncovers his hidden, sinister past, creating a gripping tale of deception and suspense

Flower of Evil

Image source- tvN

Ex-prosecutor Noh Ji Wook defends trainee Eun Bong Hee, leading to a complex romance with legal drama twists

Suspicious Partner

Image source- SBS

Weathercaster Pyo Na Ri's comedic crush on anchor Lee Hwa Shin intensifies with the arrival of friend Ko Jung Won, exploring themes of jealousy and humor

Jealousy Incarnate

Image source- SBS

Shin Sol Yi's enduring love for childhood friend Cha Heon weaves a heartwarming tale of youth, confessions, and reunions

A Love So Beautiful

Image source- Tencent video

North Korean agent Im Soo Ho's mission entwines with student Young Roa's life in 1987, revealing a dramatic story of love and politics

Snowdrop

Image source- JTBC

Best friends Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra pursue dreams of martial arts and announcing, offering a comedic portrayal of evolving friendship

Fight for My Way

Image source- KBS2

Surgeon Oh Yeon Joo's accidental entry into webtoon character Kang Chul's world blurs reality and fiction, creating suspenseful and romantic twists.

 W: Two Worlds

Image source- MBC TV

CEO and time traveler Yoo So Joon's marriage to photographer Song Ma Rin becomes a fantasy-tinged journey to alter fate

 Tomorrow With You

Image source- tvN

Mi Yeon's life transforms after a night with stranger Lee Gun, leading to a messy but comedic romantic journey

Fated To Love You

Image source- MBC

