K-dramas with a
cold male lead
Immerse in a swoon-worthy romance with a cold male lead, exploring love's warmth beneath icy exteriors
Image: tvN
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
Unveil the journey of Oh Ha-ni, facing rejection from a cold-hearted crush in this teen romance
Image: MBC
Playful Kiss
Navigate a contract relationship evolving into love with an arrogant business-oriented male lead
Image: Dramax
Something About 1%
Witness a unique love story with a stoic soldier, adding depth to this captivating drama
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Join Ji Chang-wook's enigmatic night courier, blending mystery, romance, and drama
Image: KBS2
Healer
Goo Jun-Pyo, initially arrogant in a wealthy high school, leads with a cold demeanor
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
Explore growth and healing without a traditional cold lead
Image: tvN
It’s Okay Not to be Okay
Kyung-seok's aloof charm distinguishes him in modern K-drama
Image: JTBC
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Kim Tan's privileged life and love, featuring a cold male lead
Image: SBS
The Heirs
Humor and tension in a lighthearted love story with a cold male lead
Image: OCN
My Secret Romance