Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 23, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas with a
cold male lead

Immerse in a swoon-worthy romance with a cold male lead, exploring love's warmth beneath icy exteriors

Image:  tvN

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Unveil the journey of Oh Ha-ni, facing rejection from a cold-hearted crush in this teen romance

 Image:  MBC

Playful Kiss

Navigate a contract relationship evolving into love with an arrogant business-oriented male lead

Image:  Dramax

Something About 1%

Witness a unique love story with a stoic soldier, adding depth to this captivating drama

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You

Join Ji Chang-wook's enigmatic night courier, blending mystery, romance, and drama

Image:  KBS2

Healer

Goo Jun-Pyo, initially arrogant in a wealthy high school, leads with a cold demeanor

Image:  KBS2

Boys Over Flowers

Explore growth and healing without a traditional cold lead

Image: tvN

It’s Okay Not to be Okay

Kyung-seok's aloof charm distinguishes him in modern K-drama

 Image:  JTBC

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Kim Tan's privileged life and love, featuring a cold male lead

Image:  SBS

The Heirs

Humor and tension in a lighthearted love story with a cold male lead

Image:  OCN

My Secret Romance

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here