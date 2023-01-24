Heading 3
K-dramas with a strong female lead
Vedangi Joshi
jan 24, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: KBS2
Park Tae Yang
Love All Play is a drama based on sports in which Park Tae Yang is a devoted badminton player and has an unbelievable passion for sports
A lawyer on the autism spectrum with a very sharp memory but having a hard time socialising is shown in Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Woo Young Woo
Image Credit: ENA
Image Credit: tvN
Played by IU in Hotel Del Luna, she is shown as the CEO of the hotel and is very firm in her decisions while catering to ghosts
Jang Man Wol
Image Credit : JTBC
Kang Seo Hae is assigned the task of going back in the past to find an engineer and stop him from doing an experiment that will cause harm in the future
Kang Seo Hae
Image Credit: tvN
Vincenzo is one of the most popular K-dramas in 2021 where the role of Hong Cha Young is played by Jeon Yeo Been
Hong Cha Young
Image Credit: SBS
Go Hae Ri
Go Hae Ri is a NIS agent who works undercover and her task is to help the families that have been involved in a plane crash
Mr. Sunshine is a historical melodrama starring Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Min Jung, and Byun Yo Han
Go Ae Shin
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit : tvN
Bae Ta Mi
It is the story of three women working in top IT companies completely dedicated towards their career
Image Credit: SBS
Played by Kim Go Eun, she is a detective in The King: Eternal Monarch who helps to close the door to a parallel world
Jung Tae Eul
