K-dramas with a strong female lead   

Vedangi Joshi

jan 24, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: KBS2 

Park Tae Yang

Love All Play is a drama based on sports in which Park Tae Yang is a devoted badminton player and has an unbelievable passion for sports

A lawyer on the autism spectrum with a very sharp memory but having a hard time socialising is shown in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young Woo

Image Credit:  ENA

 Image Credit: tvN

Played by IU in Hotel Del Luna, she is shown as the CEO of the hotel and is very firm in her decisions while catering to ghosts

Jang Man Wol 

Image Credit : JTBC 

Kang Seo Hae is assigned the task of going back in the past to find an engineer and stop him from doing an experiment that will cause harm in the future 

Kang Seo Hae

Image Credit: tvN

Vincenzo is one of the most popular K-dramas in 2021 where the role of Hong Cha Young is played by Jeon Yeo Been

Hong Cha Young 

 Image Credit: SBS

Go Hae Ri 

Go Hae Ri is a NIS agent who works undercover and her task is to help the families that have been involved in a plane crash 

Mr. Sunshine is a historical melodrama starring Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Min Jung, and Byun Yo Han 

Go Ae Shin

 Image Credit: tvN 

 Image Credit : tvN

Bae Ta Mi

It is the story of three women working in top IT companies completely dedicated towards their career

Image Credit: SBS

Played by Kim Go Eun, she is a detective in The King: Eternal Monarch who helps to close the door to a parallel world

Jung Tae Eul

