K-Dramas With Anti-Heroes

Rainbow Taxi Company, led by driver Do Gi, restores lost justice in Korean society by targeting unpunished criminals through their own unconventional methods
Image Credits- SBS
Lee Je Hoon in Taxi Driver
Kim Ji Yong, a student at the police academy, seeks revenge e for his mother's death at the hands of a local gangster by becoming a vigilante and killing criminals for justice
Image Credits- Disney+
Nam Joo Hyuk in Vigilante
Yoo Jung, handsome and successful, hides a dark side, struggling with trust and forming genuine relationships due to his suspicion of others using him for his wealth
Park Hae Jin in Cheese in the Trap
Image Credits- tvN
Seo Jeong Hu, also known as Healer, is a skilled operative who excels as an illegal night courier, known for his exceptional fighting skills. With his talent, he is highly sought-after in his field
Image Credits- KBS2
Ji Chang Wook in Healer
In pursuit of revenge for her father's death, Naksu undergoes rigorous training over the years, eventually earning a reputation as one of the most ruthless assassins in the fictional country of Daeho
Go Yoon Jung in Alchemy of Souls
Image Credits- tvN
Vincenzo, a consigliere for an Italian mafia family, balances a dark past of violence and wealth accumulation with acts of heroism, such as helping Geumga Plaza tenants against the ruthless Babel Group
Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo
Image Credits- tvN
Jang Man Wol, the proprietor who is bound to a supernatural hotel due to her sins, recruits Gu Chan Sung, revealing to him a mysterious world hidden within the establishment
IU in Hotel del Luna
Image Credits-tvN
Detective Cha Ji Won marries Baek Hee Sung who is a perfect family man, and they have a daughter. Unbeknownst to his family, Hee Sung harbors a dark secret
Lee Joon Gi in Flower of Evil
Image Credits- tvN
The heir of a prominent Korean conglomerate makes a bet with his rich friends that he can seduce a diligent, unsuspecting college student who holds a skeptical view of love
Woo Do Hwan in Tempted
Image Credits-MBC
Kim Moo Young, a seemingly cold person, faces accusations of killing Go Min Si's friend and his ex-girlfriend. But he actually saved Go Min Si from the friend he was accused of killing, saving her