K-dramas with bad parent-child relations
The youngest daughter of the chaebol family. Her family is a bit of a mess with her mother’s extreme hatred towards her
High Society
Source: SBS
Something in the Rain
Source: JTBC
The female lead’s mother is desperately finding her daughter a husband from a respected family and does not seem to care about what her daughter wants
The male lead’s mother who is rich and filled with greed, tries to control her kid’s life
Boys Over Flowers
Source: KBS
In the drama, we could see the 2nd male lead’s father is physically abusive
The Heirs
Source: SBS
Rich and overzealous mothers, trying to get their kids into the top universities with the harshest methods possible applied to their kids was the main plot of the show
SKY Castle
Source: JTBC
The mother of the female lead tries to abandon her by leaving her all alone at a beach when she was just a kid
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
The female lead has a bad relationship with her mother, as she thinks her mother never supports her and neglects the because of her work
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Source: tvN
The male lead’s father was abusive, and his mother accidentally killed his father and blamed it on his older brother
It's Okay, That’s Love
Source: SBS
A rich family’s teenage son impregnates a girl isolating her from her own family and is humiliated by her inlaws
Heard It Through the Grapevine
Source: SBS
The parents of the female lead are quite restrictive and controlling
One Spring Night
Source: MBC