Heading 3

 Hemelin Darlong

july 18, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas with bad parent-child relations

The youngest daughter of the chaebol family. Her family is a bit of a mess with her mother’s extreme hatred towards her

High Society

Source: SBS

Something in the Rain

Source: JTBC

The female lead’s mother is desperately finding her daughter a husband from a respected family and does not seem to care about what her daughter wants

The male lead’s mother who is rich and filled with greed, tries to control her kid’s life

Boys Over Flowers

Source: KBS

In the drama, we could see the 2nd male lead’s father is physically abusive

The Heirs

Source: SBS

Rich and overzealous mothers, trying to get their kids into the top universities with the harshest methods possible applied to their kids was the main plot of the show

SKY Castle 

Source: JTBC

The mother of the female lead tries to abandon her by leaving her all alone at a beach when she was just a kid

Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

The female lead has a bad relationship with her mother, as she thinks her mother never supports her and neglects the because of her work

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Source: tvN

The male lead’s father was abusive, and his mother accidentally killed his father and blamed it on his older brother

It's Okay, That’s Love

Source: SBS

A rich family’s teenage son impregnates a girl isolating her from her own family and is humiliated by her inlaws

Heard It Through the Grapevine

Source: SBS

The parents of the female lead are quite restrictive and controlling

One Spring Night

Source: MBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here