K-dramas with best-dressed leads
Casual yet professional with tailored blazers and neutral-toned turtlenecks, blending comfort and style effortlessly. Perfect for a modern business casual look.
Image: JTBC
Park Saeroyi in Itaewon Class
Elegant and polished, with tailored pencil skirts and silk blouses, often accessorized with delicate jewelry.
Image: tvN
Kim Mi-so in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
A mix of chic and casual, featuring blouses paired with high-waisted trousers and statement pieces.
Choi Ae-ra in Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2
Professional yet approachable, with a mix of tailored blazers, loose blouses, and stylish skirts.
Ji Hae-soo in It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
Power dressing with sharp suits, structured dresses, and bold accessories, exuding confidence and authority.
Go Hye-ran in Misty
Image: JTBC
Luxurious and sophisticated, featuring designer pieces, elegant coats, and statement dresses.
Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Startup chic with comfortable yet stylish outfits, including casual blazers, fitted jeans, and simple tees.
Seo Dal-mi in Start-Up
Image: tvN
Smart casual with cozy knits, tailored trousers, and stylish outerwear, reflecting a blend of comfort and professionalism.
Kang Dan-i in Romance is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN
Sporty yet chic, combining athleisure with casual workwear, such as track pants with blouses and stylish sneakers.
Kim Bok-joo in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Image: MBC
Timeless elegance with classic trench coats, sleek dresses, and minimalist accessories, offering a sophisticated and polished appearance.
Cha Soo-hyun in Encounter
Image: tvN