Pujya Doss

august 02, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas with best-dressed leads

Casual yet professional with tailored blazers and neutral-toned turtlenecks, blending comfort and style effortlessly. Perfect for a modern business casual look.

 Image:  JTBC

Park Saeroyi in Itaewon Class

Elegant and polished, with tailored pencil skirts and silk blouses, often accessorized with delicate jewelry. 

Image: tvN

Kim Mi-so in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A mix of chic and casual, featuring blouses paired with high-waisted trousers and statement pieces. 

Choi Ae-ra in Fight for My Way

Image: KBS2

Professional yet approachable, with a mix of tailored blazers, loose blouses, and stylish skirts. 

Ji Hae-soo in It's Okay, That's Love

Image: SBS

Power dressing with sharp suits, structured dresses, and bold accessories, exuding confidence and authority. 

Go Hye-ran in Misty

Image: JTBC

Luxurious and sophisticated, featuring designer pieces, elegant coats, and statement dresses. 

Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Startup chic with comfortable yet stylish outfits, including casual blazers, fitted jeans, and simple tees. 

Seo Dal-mi in Start-Up

Image: tvN

Smart casual with cozy knits, tailored trousers, and stylish outerwear, reflecting a blend of comfort and professionalism.

Kang Dan-i in Romance is a Bonus Book

Image: tvN

Sporty yet chic, combining athleisure with casual workwear, such as track pants with blouses and stylish sneakers. 

Kim Bok-joo in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Image: MBC

Timeless elegance with classic trench coats, sleek dresses, and minimalist accessories, offering a sophisticated and polished appearance.

Cha Soo-hyun in Encounter

Image:  tvN

