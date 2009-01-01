Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

January 14, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas with best soundtracks

Iconic drama Goblin takes the spotlight—the soundtrack is a beautiful and well crafted masterpiece from beginning to end. Featuring dreamy and poignant songs like Stay With Me and Beautiful, it’s a must-listen. 

Goblin

Image Credits- tvN

The soundtrack, with its range from the upbeat DOWN (Juicy Juicy) to the heartwarming and cozy Star, is impressively well-crafted

Image Credits- tvN

See You In My 19th Life

The Boys Over Flowers OST from 2009 is a classic, serving as the gateway to K-dramas for many. Standout tracks like Paradise by T-Max and Stand by Me by SHINee define its timeless appeal, but the entire album is definitely worth a listen

Image Credits- KBS2

Boys Over Flowers

The While You Were Sleeping soundtrack is a must-listen, with standout performances by the lead actors like Suzy's I Love You Boy and Lee Jong Suk's Come to Me

While You Were Sleeping

Image Credits- SBS TV

The romantic tunes from the Descendants of the Sun soundtrack, including hits like This Love by Davichi, Everytime by Chen & Punch, and Always by Yoon Mi Rae, leave a bittersweet longing, having climbed high on Korean music charts

Descendants Of The Sun

Image Credits- KBS2

Hotel Del Luna

Image Credits- tvN

Featuring standout performances from Taeyeon, Heize, Paul Kim, and more, the Hotel del Luna soundtrack is a showcase of immense talent. The album's haunting yet beautiful quality perfectly aligns with the supernatural storyline of the show

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, a drama rich in unexpected twists, finds its musical counterpart in a soundtrack that seamlessly captures every mood, from sadness to lighthearted moments

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image Credits- SBS TV

Every track of the drama is lovable, thanks to relatable lyrics. Gaho's Start Over inspires courage, Lee Chan Sol's Still Fighting It delves into the fear of growing up, and the bonus is BTS' V with the soulful love song Sweet Night

Itaewon Class

Image Credits- JTBC

In Extraordinary You, the characters' emotions are beautifully complemented by a diverse soundtrack, offering the perfect song for every mood

Extraordinary You

Image Credits- MBC

Start Up revolves around a group of adults pursuing their dreams, and its soundtrack perfectly complements their ambition with a distinctive collection of uplifting songs

Start Up

Image Credits- tvN

My Mister's soundtrack is an emotional rollercoaster, skillfully setting the tone for each scene with its blend of heartbreak, joy, and melancholy

My Mister

Image Credits- tvN

The Cheese in the Trap OST features indie artists, providing a refreshing sound. If you're seeking something different from your usual favorites, this album is a great choice

Cheese In The Trap

Image Credits- tvN

