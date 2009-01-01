K-dramas with best soundtracks

Iconic drama Goblin takes the spotlight—the soundtrack is a beautiful and well crafted masterpiece from beginning to end. Featuring dreamy and poignant songs like Stay With Me and Beautiful, it’s a must-listen.
Goblin
Image Credits- tvN
The soundtrack, with its range from the upbeat DOWN (Juicy Juicy) to the heartwarming and cozy Star, is impressively well-crafted
Image Credits- tvN
See You In My 19th Life
The Boys Over Flowers OST from 2009 is a classic, serving as the gateway to K-dramas for many. Standout tracks like Paradise by T-Max and Stand by Me by SHINee define its timeless appeal, but the entire album is definitely worth a listen
Image Credits- KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
The While You Were Sleeping soundtrack is a must-listen, with standout performances by the lead actors like Suzy's I Love You Boy and Lee Jong Suk's Come to Me
While You Were Sleeping
Image Credits- SBS TV
The romantic tunes from the Descendants of the Sun soundtrack, including hits like This Love by Davichi, Everytime by Chen & Punch, and Always by Yoon Mi Rae, leave a bittersweet longing, having climbed high on Korean music charts
Descendants Of The Sun
Image Credits- KBS2
Hotel Del Luna
Image Credits- tvN
Featuring standout performances from Taeyeon, Heize, Paul Kim, and more, the Hotel del Luna soundtrack is a showcase of immense talent. The album's haunting yet beautiful quality perfectly aligns with the supernatural storyline of the show
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, a drama rich in unexpected twists, finds its musical counterpart in a soundtrack that seamlessly captures every mood, from sadness to lighthearted moments
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image Credits- SBS TV
Every track of the drama is lovable, thanks to relatable lyrics. Gaho's Start Over inspires courage, Lee Chan Sol's Still Fighting It delves into the fear of growing up, and the bonus is BTS' V with the soulful love song Sweet Night
Itaewon Class
Image Credits- JTBC
In Extraordinary You, the characters' emotions are beautifully complemented by a diverse soundtrack, offering the perfect song for every mood
Extraordinary You
Image Credits- MBC
Start Up revolves around a group of adults pursuing their dreams, and its soundtrack perfectly complements their ambition with a distinctive collection of uplifting songs
Start Up
Image Credits- tvN
My Mister's soundtrack is an emotional rollercoaster, skillfully setting the tone for each scene with its blend of heartbreak, joy, and melancholy
My Mister
Image Credits- tvN
The Cheese in the Trap OST features indie artists, providing a refreshing sound. If you're seeking something different from your usual favorites, this album is a great choice