Nam Shin III is a dependable neighbor but also a robot, he never forgets to do chores like taking out the trash and maintaining the yard. Although he doesn't eat, he's always willing to lend a helping hand, even if it means offering engine oil instead of sugar
Nam Shin III in Are You Human?
Source: KBS2
Dong Ha, played by Park Seo Joon, is known as a "Do Anything Guy" who can fix anything, fetch, and carry for others. He's a kind person who would accept home-cooked meals as payment and is always there to help his neighbors
Yoon Dong Ha in A Witch’s Romance
Source: tvN
Ahn Dan Tae is a funny friend who's always ready to make you laugh and share convenience store snacks after a long day at work. He's a great neighbor like Kong Shim (Minah) who's interested in hearing about your day and reacts hilariously to your stories
Ahn Dae Tae in Beautiful Gong Shim
Source: SBS
A talented chef who loves to cook gourmet food and share it with his neighbors. He's not pretentious and believes in making high-quality cuisine accessible to everyone. As a neighbor, he's happy to give friends a taste of his creations before anyone else
Seo Poong in Wok of Love
Source: SBS
Having a time-traveling neighbor like So Joon (Lee Je Hoon) comes with many benefits, including access to future souvenirs and gifts. He can bring you the latest trends from the season after next
Yoo So Joon in Tomorrow With You
Source: tvN
Yoo Si Jin is the perfect neighbor for those who want to feel safe in their neighborhood. He's always prepared to handle any situation, whether it's armed robbers or natural disasters, and he'll make sure you're protected
Yoo Si Jin in Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS
Living next to genius Dr. Park Hoon means avoiding ER wait times, showing him your sprained ankle, and saving on bills. Hoon's North Korean training means he won't turn away patients or overcharge
Park Hoon in Doctor Stranger
Source: SBS
Bok Soo, your neighbor, would always come to your rescue as he champions the weak and defends the innocent. He never hesitates to intervene in fights and goes beyond for strangers, quickly turning them into close friends
Kang Bok Soo in My Strange Hero
Source: SBS
Dubbed as Chief Hong by locals, this attractive and intelligent man is technically jobless, but always on the go. He's the go-to guy when someone needs assistance, as he's always willing to lend a hand and offer help
Hong Du Sik in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Source: tvN
Lee Jun Ho's portrayal of a patient and devoted lover to a woman with autism spectrum disorder earned him the label of a perfect "golden retriever boyfriend." Despite other suitors vying for his attention, Jun Ho remained committed to Woo Young Woo
Lee Jun Ho in Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Source: ENA