The story follows a South Korean chaebol heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier who initially distrusts her
Crash Landing on You
Image Source: Netflix
A group of wealthy high school students, including a chaebol heir and a girl from a poor family, start off as enemies but eventually fall in love
Heirs
Image Source: SBS
A former ex-convict opens up a bar in Itaewon and goes up against a powerful food conglomerate meets a social media star who quickly falls for him
Itaewon Class
Image Source: JTBC
The story is of two childhood friends who have a love-hate relationship, with one aspiring to become a professional MMA fighter and the other an announcer
Fight for My Way
Image Source: KBS2
A Korean emperor who travels between two parallel universes falls in love with a detective who initially sees him as an enemy
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image Source: SBS
A college student falls for a mysterious senior who initially seems perfect but hides a dark side
Cheese in the Trap
Image Source: tvN
A North Korean doctor defects to South Korea and becomes embroiled in a political conspiracy, eventually falling in love with a South Korean doctor who initially dislikes him
Doctor Stranger
Image Source: SBS
The drama revolves around a former soldier who is hired as a bodyguard for a politician's family, eventually falling in love with the politician's estranged daughter
The K2
Image Source: tvN
A famous actor enters into a fake marriage with a naive aspiring writer, with the two initially disliking each other but eventually falling in love
Full House
Image Source: KBS2
The drama follows the story of a poor student who attends an elite school and falls in love with a member of the school's most powerful clique, with the two initially disliking each other
Boys Over Flowers
Image Source: KBS
