Heading 3

K-dramas with enemies to lovers trope 

Sugandha Srivastava

MARCH 24, 2023

Entertainment 

The story follows a South Korean chaebol heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier who initially distrusts her

Crash Landing on You 

Image Source: Netflix

A group of wealthy high school students, including a chaebol heir and a girl from a poor family, start off as enemies but eventually fall in love

Heirs 

Image Source: SBS 

A former ex-convict opens up a bar in Itaewon and goes up against a powerful food conglomerate meets a social media star who quickly falls for him 

Itaewon Class

Image Source:  JTBC 

The story is of two childhood friends who have a love-hate relationship, with one aspiring to become a professional MMA fighter and the other an announcer

Fight for My Way

Image Source: KBS2

A Korean emperor who travels between two parallel universes falls in love with a detective who initially sees him as an enemy

 The King: Eternal Monarch

Image Source: SBS 

A college student falls for a mysterious senior who initially seems perfect but hides a dark side

Cheese in the Trap

Image Source: tvN

A North Korean doctor defects to South Korea and becomes embroiled in a political conspiracy, eventually falling in love with a South Korean doctor who initially dislikes him

Doctor Stranger 

Image Source: SBS

The drama revolves around a former soldier who is hired as a bodyguard for a politician's family, eventually falling in love with the politician's estranged daughter

The K2

Image Source: tvN

A famous actor enters into a fake marriage with a naive aspiring writer, with the two initially disliking each other but eventually falling in love

Full House

Image Source: KBS2

The drama follows the story of a poor student who attends an elite school and falls in love with a member of the school's most powerful clique, with the two initially disliking each other 

Boys Over Flowers

Image Source: KBS

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here