Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 3, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas with equally good second seasons

A beloved K-drama, known for its charm, served up two delightful seasons

Image: tvN

Let's Eat

A quirky comedy with a second installment, more like a continuation 

Image: JTBC

Welcome To Waikiki 

The thrilling crime series maintained its grip, earning a place among multi-season hits

Image: OCN

Voice

A riveting crime thriller that keeps viewers craving more and more of its storytelling

Image: tvN

Stranger 

A unique and visually appealing K-drama, proving itself among multi-season favorites

Image: tvN

Yumi's Cells 

The historical zombie apocalypse series thrived globally, securing its multi-season success

Image: Netflix

Kingdom 

Lifelong friends and doctors take the lead in this multi-season hit with their work-life and personal stories

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

A medical drama that continued to shine, becoming a multi-season gem

Image: SBS

Dr. Romantic 

A binge-worthy and popular drama spanning multiple seasons for its gripping storytelling

The Penthouse: The War in Life 

Image: SBS

In the K-drama Work Later, Drink Now, three single women in their thirties often meet after work and enjoy drinks together. One of the best K-dramas with more than one season

Image: tvN

Work Later, Drink Now

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here