K-dramas with equally good second seasons
A beloved K-drama, known for its charm, served up two delightful seasons
Image: tvN
Let's Eat
A quirky comedy with a second installment, more like a continuation
Image: JTBC
Welcome To Waikiki
The thrilling crime series maintained its grip, earning a place among multi-season hits
Image: OCN
Voice
A riveting crime thriller that keeps viewers craving more and more of its storytelling
Image: tvN
Stranger
A unique and visually appealing K-drama, proving itself among multi-season favorites
Image: tvN
Yumi's Cells
The historical zombie apocalypse series thrived globally, securing its multi-season success
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
Lifelong friends and doctors take the lead in this multi-season hit with their work-life and personal stories
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A medical drama that continued to shine, becoming a multi-season gem
Image: SBS
Dr. Romantic
A binge-worthy and popular drama spanning multiple seasons for its gripping storytelling
The Penthouse: The War in Life
Image: SBS
In the K-drama Work Later, Drink Now, three single women in their thirties often meet after work and enjoy drinks together. One of the best K-dramas with more than one season
Image: tvN
Work Later, Drink Now