K-dramas with female CEOs

Female CEOs are now stealing the spotlight in the world of K-dramas, leaving a lasting impact with their bold and independent characters.
Image : SBS
Gone are the days of traditional damsels-in-distress; today's female leads are strong, opinionated, and self-sufficient.
Image: tvN
The South Korean entertainment industry, known for its romantic comedies featuring male CEOs and less affluent female protagonists, has embraced this shift.
Image: tvN
These top K-dramas showcase powerful female CEOs as the central characters, breaking away from old tropes and stereotypes.
Image : JTBC
From love stories to business ventures, these dramas highlight the dynamic roles and narratives led by women at the top
Image : tvN
Demon Jung Koo-won grants human wishes in exchange for their soul his deal requiring them to go to hell after 10 years. Life as a supernatural being is swell until he bumps into Mirae F&B’s CEO Do Do Hee
My Demon
Image: SBS
Crash Landing On You
Image: tvN
Yoon Se-ri is arguably one of the most iconic female CEOs in Kdrama history. She has a strained relationship with the family she’s adopted into after her biological mother’s death
Perhaps one of the most fashion-forward, intimidating female CEOs in Kdrama history Jan Man-wol is capable and intelligent, despite being rather aloof and bad-tempered
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
A tumultuous childhood made the CEO of Dann Agency prickly — and she earns a reputation for being rather sarcastic and straight-forward
Run On
Image: JTBC
Cha Soo Hyun like other female CEOs on this list is quite the workaholic. She dives into building the Dong Hwa Hotel right after her divorce, keeping it successful