Hit by the IMF crisis, the company’s CEO decides to transform a clumsy girl who works as an elevator operator, in hopes of making her win Miss Korea
Miss Korea
Source: MBC
A talented baker who is always insecure about her weight gets publicly dumped by her boyfriend, the same night she gets hired by a very good-looking man who owns a restaurant, and the two never get along
My Lovely Sam Soon
Source: MBC
A middle-aged housewife trying to end her life because of her husband’s affair mysteriously finds a perfume, which makes her look young and she gets another chance of living her youth
Perfume
Source: KBS
The story is about an overweight housewife whose husband comes from the U.S. after 7 years to give her a divorce, in order to live with his mistress. Filled with anger and revenge, she decides to transform herself into a beautiful woman
Birth of a Beauty
Source: JTBC
The story is about a famous actress whose appearance changes once a month, she also has a wealthy boyfriend who has prosopagnosia. Will the two be able to make their bond stronger?
The Beauty Inside
Source: JTBC
The show is about a woman who once used to be really pretty, but now she has failed to maintain her beauty. She then starts working in her first love’s magazine office where he openly treats her badly, not knowing she's his childhood friend
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
Despite being a successful lawyer, she often gets bullied and disrespected because of her weight. She also gets dumped by her boyfriend of 15 years. She then takes the help of a famous trainer to turn her life around
Oh My Venus
Source: KBS2TV
The story is about a girl who was bullied her whole life because of how she looks, she then has plastic surgery for a fresh start. But soon the whole college knew about her surgeries and starts taunting her. She then meets this handsome classmate, who always has her back
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC
The story is about twins who are completely different from each other, one is overweight and never leaves her room, and one is a popular K-pop idol and how they miraculously change bodies one day, having to live completely different lives
The Miracle
Source: ABC Entertainment
A girl who was bullied in school because of how she looks finally decides to make a change by learning makeup skills. However, things start to turn over when her handsome classmate recognizes her without makeup
True Beauty
Source: tvN