This drama follows the story of Do Bong Soon, a young woman with superhuman strength who uses her abilities to protect others and fight against injustice
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
The drama revolves around Moon Gang Tae, a caregiver at a psychiatric ward, and Ko Moon Young, a successful children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder. Moon Young's character inspires viewers with her determination and growth throughout the series
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
Inspired by the life of real-life Olympic weightlifter Jang Mi Ran, this drama tells the story of Kim Bok Joo, a talented weightlifter who faces challenges and personal growth in her journey to become a successful athlete
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
This heartwarming drama focuses on the lives of five friends and their families living in the same neighborhood. Among the female leads, Sung Deok Sun stands out with her optimistic and resilient nature
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
The drama centers around Cha Do Hyun, a man with multiple personality disorder, and Oh Ri Jin, a psychiatrist who helps him navigate his condition. Ri Jin's character is portrayed as strong, compassionate, and determined
Kill Me, Heal Me
Source: MBC
The story revolves around four friends who pursue their dreams while facing societal pressures. The female lead, Choi Ae Ra, is a tenacious and ambitious woman who strives to become a news anchor
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2
Based on a webtoon, the drama follows Kang Mi Rae, a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to overcome her insecurities. Throughout the series, Mi Rae learns to love herself for who she is and inspires viewers with her journey of self-acceptance.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC
This romantic drama features Kim Hang Ah, a skilled North Korean special forces agent who is forced to work alongside a South Korean prince. Hang Ah's character is brave, intelligent, and fiercely independent
The King 2 Hearts
Source: MBC
The drama revolves around the life of Kim Hye Jin, a woman who was once beautiful but struggles with her appearance in adulthood. Hye Jin's character is portrayed as resilient and hardworking, inspiring viewers with her determination to succeed
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
The drama follows the lives of three successful women working in the competitive world of web portals. The female leads, Bae Ta Mi, Cha Hyun, and Song Ga Kyung, are strong and career-driven, breaking stereotypes and inspiring others with their achievements
Search: WWW
Source:tvN