K-dramas with introverted female leads

In My Liberation Notes, Yeom Mi Jeong stands out as a prime example of an introverted character. Raised in a modest family with three siblings, she prefers solitude in her mundane life. Yet, Mi Jeong harbors a determined attitude towards her future and tirelessly pursues her goals
Image Credits- JTBC
Kim Ji Won in My Liberation Notes
Viewers witness two introverted leads finding love and fulfillment while embracing their unique personalities. Park Eun Bin portrays Chae Song Ah, a timid violinist defying family expectations, while Park Joon Young, a fading pianist, completes the duo.
Image Credits- SBS TV
Park Eun Bin in Do You Like Brahms?
Jung So Min as Ji Ho faces adversity but finds unexpected growth through a contract marriage, ultimately becoming more confident and bold as she discovers herself
Image Credits- tvN
Jung So Min in Because This Is My First Life
Na Bong Sun starts off as extremely introverted and shy, bound by the fact that she can see ghosts, making her life challenging. However, with the help of the ghost Shin Soon Ae, she gradually breaks out of her shell
Image Credits- tvN
Park Bo Young in Oh My Ghost
Dong Baek, the female protagonist, initially faced numerous challenges as an orphan. Despite her hardships, her gentle demeanor captured the hearts of many men in town, including the policeman Hwang Yong Sik
Image Credits- KBS2
Gong Hyo Jin in When The Camellia Blooms
In the Webtoon adaptation, Kang Mi Rae struggles with past bullying and undergoes plastic surgery to escape it. However, when her peers discover the truth, she finds solace in Do Kyung Seok, who values inner beauty over superficial standards
Image Credits- JTBC
Im Soo Hyang in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Lee Ji Ahn is a reserved individual who finds herself struggling to make ends meet while also caring for her ill grandmother. Despite facing financial hardships and harassment from creditors, Ji Ahn's love for her grandmother and fragile hope in life keep her going
Image Credits- tvN
IU in My Mister
In the shared house Belle Epoque, Eun Jae, a reserved psychology major from the countryside, struggles with forming connections in college. However, she finds strong bonds with her roommates and a special someone along the way
Image Credits-JTBC
Park Hye Su in Hello, My Twenties!
Go Dok Mi, an introverted girl, prefers solitude and avoids interactions. When Enrique Geum catches her spying on her neighbor, things get awkward. Despite her efforts to avoid him, they form an unlikely bond and develop feelings for each other
Image Credits- tvN
Park Shin Hye in Flower Boy Next Door
Reclusive So Yeon, afflicted with prosopagnosia, encounters a mysterious pair of glasses that introduce her to Holo, an advanced AI resembling his creator, Go Nan Do. As their paths converge, a love story unfolds
Image Credits- Netflix
Ko Sung Hee in My Holo Love
Yeo Reum, an introvert tired of her unfulfilling life in Seoul, finds solace in a small seaside town after her mother's passing. There, she meets Ahn Dae Beom, a gentle librarian