Pratyusha Dash

January 28, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas with introverted male leads

To improve his social skills and counter assumptions about his aloof demeanor, a judge engages the services of a contract marriage agent. Go Kyung Pyo is the perfect introverted lead!

Image source- tvN

Go Kyung Pyo in Love In Contract

In Boys Over Flowers, he was Yoon Ji Hoo, a wealthy and musically inclined student who tends to be quiet and enjoys his own company, playing the violin or guitar and reading

Image Credits- KBS2

Kim Hyun Joong in Boys Over Flowers

Lee Min Ki is Nam Se Hee in the role of an obsessive-compulsive introvert who values meticulous order in both work and home life, cherishing solitude and having a pet cat

Image source- tvN

Lee Min Ki in Because This Is My First Life

Gang Tae, a caregiver at OK Psychiatric Hospital, tends to his autistic brother with sweetness and a calm demeanor

Kim Soo Hyun in It’s Okay to Not be Okay

Image Credit- tvN

Im Si Wan, portraying Ahn Dae Beom, serves as a librarian at Angok Library. A math genius, he leans towards a quiet and calm life

Im Siwan in Summer Strike

Image Credits- ENA

Ahn Bo Hyun in Yumi’s Cells

Image source- tvN

Ahn Bo Hyun takes on the role of Goo Woong, a reserved, awkward, and intelligent game developer who becomes Yumi's second boyfriend

Son Suk Ku in My Liberation Notes

Image Credits- JTBC

A introverted and composed stranger employed at the Yeom family's sink factory, his true identity unbeknownst to them

Park Bo Gum takes on the role of a brilliant baduk (go) player who communicates sparingly, maintaining hours of concentration. His days are spent either immersed in reading about baduk strategies or practicing alone in his room

Park Bo Gum in Reply 1988

Image Credits- tvN

Kim Myung Soo, also known as INFINITE's L, portrays Hong Jo, a gentle, quiet, and observant young man who is unfamiliar with the human world. He is actually a cat transformed into a boy due to a destined love with a woman

Kim Myung Soo in Meow, The Secret Boy

Image Credits- KBS2

Jang Ki Yong takes on the role of Shin Woo Yeo, a calm, quiet, and reserved 999-year-old Gumiho with the desire to become human

Jang Ki Yong in My Roommate Is A Gumiho

Image Credits-tvN

Suho is a kind, honest, and calm student who prefers solitude. He is knowledgeable and tends to be quiet and reserved, particularly towards those he doesn't know or like

Cha Eun Woo in True Beauty

Image Credits-tvN

