K-dramas with introverted male leads

To improve his social skills and counter assumptions about his aloof demeanor, a judge engages the services of a contract marriage agent. Go Kyung Pyo is the perfect introverted lead!
Image source- tvN
Go Kyung Pyo in Love In Contract
In Boys Over Flowers, he was Yoon Ji Hoo, a wealthy and musically inclined student who tends to be quiet and enjoys his own company, playing the violin or guitar and reading
Image Credits- KBS2
Kim Hyun Joong in Boys Over Flowers
Lee Min Ki is Nam Se Hee in the role of an obsessive-compulsive introvert who values meticulous order in both work and home life, cherishing solitude and having a pet cat
Image source- tvN
Lee Min Ki in Because This Is My First Life
Gang Tae, a caregiver at OK Psychiatric Hospital, tends to his autistic brother with sweetness and a calm demeanor
Kim Soo Hyun in It’s Okay to Not be Okay
Image Credit- tvN
Im Si Wan, portraying Ahn Dae Beom, serves as a librarian at Angok Library. A math genius, he leans towards a quiet and calm life
Im Siwan in Summer Strike
Image Credits- ENA
Ahn Bo Hyun in Yumi’s Cells
Image source- tvN
Ahn Bo Hyun takes on the role of Goo Woong, a reserved, awkward, and intelligent game developer who becomes Yumi's second boyfriend
Son Suk Ku in My Liberation Notes
Image Credits- JTBC
A introverted and composed stranger employed at the Yeom family's sink factory, his true identity unbeknownst to them
Park Bo Gum takes on the role of a brilliant baduk (go) player who communicates sparingly, maintaining hours of concentration. His days are spent either immersed in reading about baduk strategies or practicing alone in his room
Park Bo Gum in Reply 1988
Image Credits- tvN
Kim Myung Soo, also known as INFINITE's L, portrays Hong Jo, a gentle, quiet, and observant young man who is unfamiliar with the human world. He is actually a cat transformed into a boy due to a destined love with a woman
Kim Myung Soo in Meow, The Secret Boy
Image Credits- KBS2
Jang Ki Yong takes on the role of Shin Woo Yeo, a calm, quiet, and reserved 999-year-old Gumiho with the desire to become human
Jang Ki Yong in My Roommate Is A Gumiho
Image Credits-tvN
Suho is a kind, honest, and calm student who prefers solitude. He is knowledgeable and tends to be quiet and reserved, particularly towards those he doesn't know or like