Heading 3

K-dramas with more than 1 season 

Pujya Doss

January 07 , 2024

Entertainment

Monsters emerge, forcing a timid teen and eccentric neighbors to fight for survival in a grim apartment building

Image:  Netflix.

Sweet Home 

Desperate debtors compete in deadly games, exposing class disparity's cruelty and the will to live

Image:  Netflix.

Squid Game 

Quirky animation explores an ordinary woman's love life, guided by adorable and mischievous cells

 Image:  tvN.

Yumi's Cells

Five college roommates in Seoul navigate friendship, careers, and romance, sharing triumphs and tribulations

Image:  JTBC

Hello My Twenties

An app alerts love interests nearby, questioning whether technology or true hearts guide love

Image:  Netflix.

Love Alarm 

High school zombie apocalypse tests friendships, revealing courage, and questioning humanity's meaning

Image:  Netflix.

All of Us Are Dead 


In a mystical land, souls switch bodies, a mage seeks revenge, finding unexpected alliances and love

Image:  tvN.

Alchemy of Souls

A Joseon prince fights a zombie plague, facing political conspiracies, medical mysteries, and the hunger for power

Image:  Netflix.

Kingdom 

Skilled surgeons clash and collaborate in a rural hospital, rediscovering the true meaning of healing

Image:  SBS.

Dr. Romantic

Five doctor-friends bond over music and medicine, navigating the joys and sorrows of life and death in a bustling hospital, reminding us of the power of friendship and community

Image:  tvN

Hospital Playlist 

