Monsters emerge, forcing a timid teen and eccentric neighbors to fight for survival in a grim apartment building
Image: Netflix.
Sweet Home
Desperate debtors compete in deadly games, exposing class disparity's cruelty and the will to live
Image: Netflix.
Squid Game
Quirky animation explores an ordinary woman's love life, guided by adorable and mischievous cells
Image: tvN.
Yumi's Cells
Five college roommates in Seoul navigate friendship, careers, and romance, sharing triumphs and tribulations
Image: JTBC
Hello My Twenties
An app alerts love interests nearby, questioning whether technology or true hearts guide love
Image: Netflix.
Love Alarm
High school zombie apocalypse tests friendships, revealing courage, and questioning humanity's meaning
Image: Netflix.
All of Us Are Dead
In a mystical land, souls switch bodies, a mage seeks revenge, finding unexpected alliances and love
Image: tvN.
Alchemy of Souls
A Joseon prince fights a zombie plague, facing political conspiracies, medical mysteries, and the hunger for power
Image: Netflix.
Kingdom
Skilled surgeons clash and collaborate in a rural hospital, rediscovering the true meaning of healing
Image: SBS.
Dr. Romantic
Five doctor-friends bond over music and medicine, navigating the joys and sorrows of life and death in a bustling hospital, reminding us of the power of friendship and community
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist