K-dramas with most unforgettable endings
Sanjukta Choudhury
This dark comedy about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano, ends with a thrilling and satisfying showdown that leaves viewers in awe
Image credit: tvN
Vincenzo
A nostalgic journey through youth, love, and dreams, Twenty Five Twenty One concludes with a poignant and bittersweet ending that captures the essence of growing up and moving on
Image credit: tvN
Twenty Five Twenty One
This gripping revenge drama culminates in a powerful and cathartic finale, where Moon Dong-eun's meticulous plans come to a head in an unforgettable way
The Glory
Image credit: Netflix
A cross-border romance that defies all odds, Crash Landing on You wraps up with a heartwarming and hopeful ending, bringing closure to the beloved couple’s journey
Image credit: tvN
Crash Landing on You
This psychological thriller takes viewers on a dark and twisted path, culminating in a shocking and mind-bending finale that leaves a lasting impact
Mouse
Image credit: tvN
A tragic love story that tugs at the heartstrings, Uncontrollably Fond ends with a poignant and tear-jerking conclusion that resonates deeply with viewers
Uncontrollably Fond
Image credit: KBS
Celebrating friendship and family, Reply 1988 concludes with a heartfelt and nostalgic ending that beautifully ties up the stories of the beloved Ssangmundong residents
Reply 1988
Image credit: tvN
This suspenseful melodrama about secrets and deception finishes with a dramatic and emotional climax, offering redemption and a new beginning for the main characters
Flower of Evil
Image credit: tvN
A chilling horror-thriller, Strangers From Hell leaves viewers with a haunting and unforgettable ending that perfectly encapsulates the show's eerie atmosphere
Strangers From Hell
Image credit: OCN
Blending fantasy, romance, and tragedy, Goblin delivers an epic and emotional ending that has become one of the most memorable in K-drama history
Goblin
Image credit: tvN