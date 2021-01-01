K-dramas with multiple seasons
The fantasy romance K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon will have another season with new characters titled, Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman series
With a total of three seasons, this mystery, thriller revenge series is one of the best K-dramas with an ongoing plotline. Every season is more intense, stifling, and jaw-dropping to say the least
Image: SBS TV
The Penthouse: The War in Life
It is a comedy slice of life show telling the story of three men who run a bed and breakfast while pursuing their dreams, with Lee Yi Kyung as the only recurring main character in both seasons
Image: JTBC
Welcome To Waikiki
There have been eight seasons since this beloved series aired, with the latest being School 2021. It tells the story of high school students navigating life
School series
Image: KBS
With a total of 4 seasons this thriller K-drama mostly revolves around crime and law
Voice
Image: OCN
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
This slice of life K-drama was an instant hit among fans as it tells the story of 5 friends navigating through work, relationships and life. Due to its high demand, a second season was made with the same entire cast
Yumi's Cells tells the story of Kim Yumi and her cells (actual cells) and how they navigate through life alongside Yumi and help in her everyday life. This is a heartwarming, cute slice of Life K-drama with 2 seasons
Image: tvN
Yumi’s Cells
Squid Game is the hit thriller K-drama that will be returning with a second season after its successful first one
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
This slice of life K-drama features 2 seasons with 5 flatmates who share the same home and how they navigate life's challenges, all while growing a strong bond with each other
Age of Youth
Image: JTBC
The Reply series consists of a total of three seasons with some of the same and some different cast members. It's a mix of different genres with a warm and family-based storyline
Reply series
Image: tvN