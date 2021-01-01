Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 14, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas with multiple seasons

The fantasy romance K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon will have another season with new characters titled, Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman series

With a total of three seasons, this mystery, thriller revenge series is one of the best K-dramas with an ongoing plotline. Every season is more intense, stifling, and jaw-dropping to say the least

Image: SBS TV

The Penthouse: The War in Life

It is a comedy slice of life show telling the story of three men who run a bed and breakfast while pursuing their dreams, with Lee Yi Kyung as the only recurring main character in both seasons

Image: JTBC

Welcome To Waikiki

There have been eight seasons since this beloved series aired, with the latest being School 2021. It tells the story of high school students navigating life

School series

Image: KBS

With a total of 4 seasons this thriller K-drama mostly revolves around crime and law

Voice

Image: OCN

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

This slice of life K-drama was an instant hit among fans as it tells the story of 5 friends navigating through work, relationships and life. Due to its high demand, a second season was made with the same entire cast 

Yumi's Cells tells the story of Kim Yumi and her cells (actual cells) and how they navigate through life alongside Yumi and help in her everyday life. This is a heartwarming, cute slice of Life K-drama with 2 seasons

Image: tvN

Yumi’s Cells

Squid Game is the hit thriller K-drama that will be returning with a second season after its successful first one

Image: Netflix 

Squid Game

This slice of life K-drama features 2 seasons with 5 flatmates who share the same home and how they navigate life's challenges, all while growing a strong bond with each other

Age of Youth

Image: JTBC

The Reply series consists of a total of three seasons with some of the same and some different cast members. It's a mix of different genres with a warm and family-based storyline

Reply series

Image: tvN

