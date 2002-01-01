Park Jae Eon played by Song Kang is annoyed with relationships but really likes to flirt and a woman Yu Na Bi played by Han So Hee actually wants to date but does not believe in love.
Nevertheless
Source: Netflix
Based on a popular Japanese drama from 2002, it is a mystery melo drama series that follows Seo In Guk as Mu Young’s journey, who is a suspect in the murder of a woman, and Yoo Jin Kang who has a dark past, and for some reason, they often meet and get involved in a complicated love affair.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Source: tvN
Kang Ma Roo goes to prison for his girlfriend. While still serving his sentence his lover betrays him for another man. Years later Kang Ma Roo meets a woman who shows interest in him and uses her to get back at his ex-lover.
The Innocent Man
Source: KBS
Love Alarm is the story of a technology that has the ability to identify love through an application that notifies users when someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them.
Love Alarm
Source: Netflix
It is a story about 4 rich popular boys who call themselves F4 and are admired by the whole school. Geum Jan Di on the other hand is a daughter of a dry cleaner who gets transferred to the school, and falls for the leader of F4.
Boys Over Flowers
Source: KBS
Seol just wants to get good grades and earn enough money for tuition. As classmate Yoo Jung returns from the army, she is the only one who sees past his pleasant appearance to the person who constantly causes trouble for her.
Cheese in the Trap
Source: tvN
True Beauty is based on a webtoon, with the most common stereotype, a love triangle.The drama starts with Moon Ga Young as Lim Joo Kyung being the outcast of their school, because of her looks. She changes her appearance by using makeup. Hence with her new identity, she grabbed the attention of the most popular boys in school.
True Beauty
Source: tvN
The series is about a group of wealthy, privileged high school students. Lee Min Ho as Kim Tan is a wealthy heir whose toxicity towards people is astonishing as he falls for a girl whose mother is his house help.
The Heirs
Source: SBS
Tempted is a romantic melodrama that depicts the life of a young man and woman who began to discover their true feelings while playing the dangerous game of love
Tempted:
Source: MBC
Fighter Kang Bok Gu played by Ji Hoon Jung is a vigorous man who grew up in a foster home. He falls in love with a woman whom he should not love, therefore his love is forbidden and inevitably tragic.
A Love to Kill
Source: KBS