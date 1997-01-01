K-dramas With Roommates To Lovers Trope
A heartwarming drama about a weightlifter named Bok-joo and her journey through friendship, sports, and love. She finds herself living in the same house as her childhood friend, who happens to be her roommate and eventually becomes her love interest
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
This drama follows the story of a man and a woman who enter a marriage of convenience due to their respective circumstances. They become roommates and slowly develop feelings for each other as they navigate the complexities of modern relationships
Because This Is My First Life
Source: tvN
A romantic comedy centered around a talented art curator who leads a double life as an avid fan of an idol. She crosses paths with her new roommate, a strict and stoic gallery director, leading to unexpected romantic developments
Her Private Life
Source: tvN
The drama revolves around the narcissistic vice chairman of a company and his highly capable secretary. They have been living together as roommates for years, and their relationship takes a turn when the secretary decides to quit her job
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source:tvN
Set in the 1990s, this drama portrays the lives of a group of friends who are huge fans of a boy band. One of the friends becomes roommates with her longtime crush, and their relationship evolves over the years
Reply 1997
Source:tvN
Another installment in the "Reply" series, this drama tells the story of a group of families living in the same neighborhood. One of the characters becomes roommates with her childhood friend, and their friendship gradually develops into something more
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
A delightful rom-com about four friends pursuing their dreams while facing societal expectations. Two of the friends, who have been roommates since college, realize their feelings for each other and embark on a romantic journey
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2
This supernatural romance follows a woman who can see ghosts and a CEO who can make them disappear with his touch. Circumstances bring them together as roommates, and they form an unlikely bond that eventually leads to love
The Master's Sun
Source: tvN
A fantasy drama about a married couple who, after regretting their decision to get married, miraculously travel back in time to their college days. They become roommates and rediscover their love and appreciation for each other
Go Back Couple
Source: KBS2
Based on a popular webtoon, this drama explores the story of a girl who undergoes plastic surgery due to insecurities about her appearance. She becomes roommates with a popular guy from her college, and their relationship grows as they navigate issues of beauty, identity, and love
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC