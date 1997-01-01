Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava

july 11, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas With Roommates To Lovers Trope

A heartwarming drama about a weightlifter named Bok-joo and her journey through friendship, sports, and love. She finds herself living in the same house as her childhood friend, who happens to be her roommate and eventually becomes her love interest

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: MBC

This drama follows the story of a man and a woman who enter a marriage of convenience due to their respective circumstances. They become roommates and slowly develop feelings for each other as they navigate the complexities of modern relationships

Because This Is My First Life

Source: tvN

A romantic comedy centered around a talented art curator who leads a double life as an avid fan of an idol. She crosses paths with her new roommate, a strict and stoic gallery director, leading to unexpected romantic developments

Her Private Life 

Source: tvN

The drama revolves around the narcissistic vice chairman of a company and his highly capable secretary. They have been living together as roommates for years, and their relationship takes a turn when the secretary decides to quit her job

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Source:tvN

Set in the 1990s, this drama portrays the lives of a group of friends who are huge fans of a boy band. One of the friends becomes roommates with her longtime crush, and their relationship evolves over the years

Reply 1997

Source:tvN 

Another installment in the "Reply" series, this drama tells the story of a group of families living in the same neighborhood. One of the characters becomes roommates with her childhood friend, and their friendship gradually develops into something more

Reply 1988

Source: tvN

A delightful rom-com about four friends pursuing their dreams while facing societal expectations. Two of the friends, who have been roommates since college, realize their feelings for each other and embark on a romantic journey

Fight for My Way

Source: KBS2

This supernatural romance follows a woman who can see ghosts and a CEO who can make them disappear with his touch. Circumstances bring them together as roommates, and they form an unlikely bond that eventually leads to love

The Master's Sun

Source: tvN

A fantasy drama about a married couple who, after regretting their decision to get married, miraculously travel back in time to their college days. They become roommates and rediscover their love and appreciation for each other

Go Back Couple

Source: KBS2

Based on a popular webtoon, this drama explores the story of a girl who undergoes plastic surgery due to insecurities about her appearance. She becomes roommates with a popular guy from her college, and their relationship grows as they navigate issues of beauty, identity, and love

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Source: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here