Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 17, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas with second chance romance

Two medical students marry early but divorce due to challenges. Six years later, they reunite as interns at the same hospital, offering a chance to reevaluate their relationship

Image Credits- tvN

Emergency couple

Former lovers Suho and Hyeonseo, now a rich CEO and a piano instructor, reunite for a project led by K, sparking a complex and twist-filled romantic journey

Image Credits- Disney +

Soundtrack #2

Ban Ji Eum, gifted with the ability to remember all her past lives, embarks on a journey to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which ended in tragedy

Image Credits- tvN

See You In My 19th Life

At 37 years old and on the brink of divorce with Da Jung, Dae Young unexpectedly finds himself inhabiting his 18-year-old body

Image Credits- JTBC

18 Again

Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo, facing marital challenges, are transported back to their college years, altering the course of their lives

Go Back Couple

Image Credits- KBS2

Years after creating a viral high school documentary together, two former lovers find themselves back in front of the camera and entangled in each other's lives

Image Credits- SBS TV

Our Beloved Summer

At the age of 19, Ha No Ra becomes pregnant and leaves her studies. The plot thickens when, at 38, she decides to resume her education by enrolling in her son's school

Image Credits- tvN

Twenty Again

Cha Joo Hyuk gains a magical ability to alter the past. When he chooses a different path during his initial encounter with his future wife, it sets off a chain of unusual events

Image Credits- tvN

Familiar Wife

The series follows Oh Ha Ra, a prominent divorce lawyer, and her ex-husband Goo Eun Beom, also a skilled lawyer, who reunite as colleagues at the same law firm after their divorce

Image Credits- ENA

Strangers Again

Four best friends pursue their dreams in the world of fashion, balancing demanding jobs, romantic challenges, and lively nights on the town alongside the fashion elite

Image Credit: Netflix

The Fabulous

