K-dramas with second chance romance
Two medical students marry early but divorce due to challenges. Six years later, they reunite as interns at the same hospital, offering a chance to reevaluate their relationship
Image Credits- tvN
Emergency couple
Former lovers Suho and Hyeonseo, now a rich CEO and a piano instructor, reunite for a project led by K, sparking a complex and twist-filled romantic journey
Image Credits- Disney +
Soundtrack #2
Ban Ji Eum, gifted with the ability to remember all her past lives, embarks on a journey to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which ended in tragedy
Image Credits- tvN
See You In My 19th Life
At 37 years old and on the brink of divorce with Da Jung, Dae Young unexpectedly finds himself inhabiting his 18-year-old body
Image Credits- JTBC
18 Again
Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo, facing marital challenges, are transported back to their college years, altering the course of their lives
Go Back Couple
Image Credits- KBS2
Years after creating a viral high school documentary together, two former lovers find themselves back in front of the camera and entangled in each other's lives
Image Credits- SBS TV
Our Beloved Summer
At the age of 19, Ha No Ra becomes pregnant and leaves her studies. The plot thickens when, at 38, she decides to resume her education by enrolling in her son's school
Image Credits- tvN
Twenty Again
Cha Joo Hyuk gains a magical ability to alter the past. When he chooses a different path during his initial encounter with his future wife, it sets off a chain of unusual events
Image Credits- tvN
Familiar Wife
The series follows Oh Ha Ra, a prominent divorce lawyer, and her ex-husband Goo Eun Beom, also a skilled lawyer, who reunite as colleagues at the same law firm after their divorce
Image Credits- ENA
Strangers Again
Four best friends pursue their dreams in the world of fashion, balancing demanding jobs, romantic challenges, and lively nights on the town alongside the fashion elite
Image Credit: Netflix
The Fabulous