Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 28, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas with swoon-worthy crown princess 

A time-traveling woman's heart entwines with the Goryeo princes, especially the enigmatic 4th Prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi).

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS

Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), the modern king of parallel worlds, navigates love and political intrigue across dimensions.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

Amidst the palace politics, an over-ambitious queen refuses to step down from the throne, the story revolves around the hidden king within a group of warriors 

Hwarang

Image: KBS 2TV

Crown Prince Hyomyeong (Park Bo Gum) and the cross-dressing eunuch's romance blooms in a historical Joseon-era setting.

 Love in the Moonlight

Image: KBS 2TV

The complex tale of Emperor Ta Hwan (Ji Chang Wook) and Empress Ki's journey through love and power struggles.

Empress Ki

Image: MBC

A modern take on royalty, Kang Ji Woon (Jung Il Woo), one of the "knights," captures hearts with his transformation.

Cinderella and the Four Knights

Image: tvN

A historical rom-com starring Crown Prince Hwi Jong (Joo Won) and a quirky princess with a love-hate dynamic

Image: SBS

My Sassy Girl

The scandalous tale of a musical actress entering a palace, caught between Emperor Lee Hyuk (Shin Sung Rok) and power struggle

Image: SBS

 The Last Empress

Modern-day monarchy with Crown Prince Lee Shin (Joo Ji Hoon) navigating love and responsibilities in a fictional Korea.

My Dearest 

Image: MBC

A quirky twist on royal life, featuring Crown Prince Lee Shin (Joo Ji Hoon) and commoner-turned-princess Chae Kyung (Yoon Eun Hye).

Princess Hours

Image: MBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here