K-dramas with swoon-worthy crown princess
A time-traveling woman's heart entwines with the Goryeo princes, especially the enigmatic 4th Prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi).
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), the modern king of parallel worlds, navigates love and political intrigue across dimensions.
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Amidst the palace politics, an over-ambitious queen refuses to step down from the throne, the story revolves around the hidden king within a group of warriors
Hwarang
Image: KBS 2TV
Crown Prince Hyomyeong (Park Bo Gum) and the cross-dressing eunuch's romance blooms in a historical Joseon-era setting.
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS 2TV
The complex tale of Emperor Ta Hwan (Ji Chang Wook) and Empress Ki's journey through love and power struggles.
Empress Ki
Image: MBC
A modern take on royalty, Kang Ji Woon (Jung Il Woo), one of the "knights," captures hearts with his transformation.
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Image: tvN
A historical rom-com starring Crown Prince Hwi Jong (Joo Won) and a quirky princess with a love-hate dynamic
Image: SBS
My Sassy Girl
The scandalous tale of a musical actress entering a palace, caught between Emperor Lee Hyuk (Shin Sung Rok) and power struggle
Image: SBS
The Last Empress
Modern-day monarchy with Crown Prince Lee Shin (Joo Ji Hoon) navigating love and responsibilities in a fictional Korea.
My Dearest
Image: MBC
A quirky twist on royal life, featuring Crown Prince Lee Shin (Joo Ji Hoon) and commoner-turned-princess Chae Kyung (Yoon Eun Hye).
Princess Hours
Image: MBC