K-dramas With The Most Beautiful Filming Locations
Sanjukta Choudhury
Set in the charming seaside village of Gongjin (originally Pohang), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, captivates with its breathtaking ocean views and quaint streets. This idyllic setting perfectly complements the heartwarming story of love and community
Image credit: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Welcome to Samdalri introduces viewers to a picturesque rural seaside village on Jeju Island, surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil ocean. The serene environment adds a unique charm to this delightful series
Image credit: JTBC
Welcome to Samdal-ri
The small town of Ongsan(originally Pohang) provides a beautiful backdrop for When the Camellia Blooms. With its vibrant flower fields, serene ocean views, and cozy ambiance, this drama's setting enhances the touching narrative of love and resilience
When the Camellia Blooms
Image credit: KBS2
Our Blues takes us to Jeju Island, known for its stunning natural beauty. The island's scenic beaches, volcanic landscape, and picturesque village make it a perfect setting for this ensemble drama
Image credit: tvN
Our Blues
Crash Landing on You features a mix of striking locations, from the lush countryside of Switzerland to picturesque Mongolian landscapes. The diverse settings add depth and visual appeal to this beloved romance
Crash Landing on You
Image credit: tvN
Filmed in various international locations, including Greece, Descendants of the Sun showcases breathtaking views that range from ancient ruins to pristine coastlines. These stunning settings complement the epic love story and action-packed scenes
Descendants of the Sun
Image credit: KBS 2TV
Legend of the Blue Sea highlights the beauty of both urban and coastal settings. From the bustling streets of Seoul to the tranquil seasides of Spain, this drama offers a visual feast for viewers
Legend of the Blue Sea
Image credit: SBS
Queen of Tears is set against the vibrant cityscape of Seoul and features iconic landmarks and bustling neighborhoods. Parts of the drama were also filmed in Germany, adding a European flair with picturesque cities and historic sites that enhance the drama's visual appeal
Queen of Tears
Image credit: tvN
Goblin is renowned for its visually stunning scenes filmed across various locations, including Quebec, Canada, and historical sites in Korea. The majestic landscapes and enchanting settings add a magical touch to this fantasy romance
Goblin
Image credit: tvN
Summer Strike takes place in a serene coastal town in South Korea, offering viewers a peaceful escape with its beautiful beaches and charming local scenery. This calming setting perfectly aligns with the drama's reflective and introspective themes