june 19, 2024

K-dramas With The Most Beautiful Filming Locations

Sanjukta Choudhury

Set in the charming seaside village of Gongjin
(originally Pohang), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, captivates with its breathtaking ocean views and quaint streets. This idyllic setting perfectly complements the heartwarming story of love and community

Image credit: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Welcome to Samdalri introduces viewers to a picturesque rural seaside village on Jeju Island, surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil ocean. The serene environment adds a unique charm to this delightful series

Image credit: JTBC

Welcome to Samdal-ri

The small town of Ongsan(originally Pohang) provides a beautiful backdrop for When the Camellia Blooms. With its vibrant flower fields, serene ocean views, and cozy ambiance, this drama's setting enhances the touching narrative of love and resilience

When the Camellia Blooms

Image credit: KBS2

Our Blues takes us to Jeju Island, known for its stunning natural beauty. The island's scenic beaches, volcanic landscape, and picturesque village make it a perfect setting for this ensemble drama

Image credit: tvN

Our Blues

Crash Landing on You features a mix of striking locations, from the lush countryside of Switzerland to picturesque Mongolian landscapes. The diverse settings add depth and visual appeal to this beloved romance

Crash Landing on You

Image credit: tvN

Filmed in various international locations, including Greece, Descendants of the Sun showcases breathtaking views that range from ancient ruins to pristine coastlines. These stunning settings complement the epic love story and action-packed scenes

Descendants of the Sun

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Legend of the Blue Sea highlights the beauty of both urban and coastal settings. From the bustling streets of Seoul to the tranquil seasides of Spain, this drama offers a visual feast for viewers

Legend of the Blue Sea

Image credit: SBS

Queen of Tears is set against the vibrant cityscape of Seoul and features iconic landmarks and bustling neighborhoods. Parts of the drama were also filmed in Germany, adding a European flair with picturesque cities and historic sites that enhance the drama's visual appeal

Queen of Tears

Image credit: tvN

Goblin is renowned for its visually stunning scenes filmed across various locations, including Quebec, Canada, and historical sites in Korea. The majestic landscapes and enchanting settings add a magical touch to this fantasy romance

Goblin

Image credit: tvN

Summer Strike takes place in a serene coastal town in South Korea, offering viewers a peaceful escape with its beautiful beaches and charming local scenery. This calming setting perfectly aligns with the drama's reflective and introspective themes

Summer Strike

Image credit: ENA

