Empress Ki is a popular historical Korean series that had a very sad and overwhelming ending that left fans crying buckets and heartbroken for the main character.
The Empress Ki
Source: MBC
By the end of the drama, fans were in shock and filled with extreme agony with its sad ending on how Moo Young accepts his decision to kill an evil character at the end.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Source: tvN
The two main leading roles went through a tough time with an unfair ending as the female lead gets known as a makeup artist and the male is a famous actor
Record of Youth
Source: tvN
Fans may not have liked the love interest Hong Seol chose, but fans were left heartbroken at the ending of the Drama
Cheese in the Trap
Source: tvN
This drama shows us the story of Joseon’s first soprano and a talented playwright. As fans were watching the show they slowly started realizing what was coming for both the couple in the end.
The Hymn of Death
Source: SBS
The story about Go Ha Jin/Hae Soo is transported to Goryeo Dynasty and falls in love with the “Wolf Dog” 4th prince. The conclusion of the Drama made fans feel immense pain
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Source: SBS
The drama gave fans extremely high hopes as the two childhood classmates find each other in adulthood and fall in love. The show’s end had fans in shock and tears but was expected from the start
Uncontrollably Fond
Source: KBS2
Hotel Del Luna’s lead character Man Wol played by IU spends decades serving for her crime by helping souls who entered her hotel. This drama has fans heartbroken with the ending over Man Wol not acquiring her happily ever after.
Hotel del Luna
Source: tvN
This drama has one of the most heartbreaking endings on the list. It shows the story of a bad boy, who was adopted in Australia, when he meets Song Eun Chae a girl from South Korea, and how they both fell in love.
I’m Sorry, I Love You
Source: KBS2
A Korean Odyssey is a fantasy friction drama that left viewers with an uneasy sad feeling but it in fact gave an ultimate sense to the story.
A Korean Odyssey
Source: tvN