Pratyusha Dash

august 10, 2024

Entertainment

 K-dramas with wholesome male leads

Kang Ha Neul's Yong Sik exemplifies true devotion and respect. His unwavering support for Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin) and readiness to defend her from criticism highlight his genuine love for her

Image Credits- KBS2

Kang Ha Neul in When the Camellia Blooms

Park Hyung Sik's portrayal of Ahn Min Hyuk in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon shines as a prime example of a respectful and supportive partner towards Bong Soon (Park Bo Young)

Park Hyung Sik in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image Credits- JTBC

Kim Jae Wook's portrayal of Ryan Gold captured the hearts of all K-drama fans. His understanding of Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young) and her passion for idols were incredibly heartwarming to watch

Kim Jae Wook in Her Private Life

Image Credits- tvN

As Lee Joon Ho, Kang Tae Oh, portrays loyalty and genuine care towards Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin)

Kang Tae Oh in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image Credits- ENA

Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Sun Jae melted hearts with his vulnerability and determination to sacrifice for love, alongside Im Sol's (Kim Hye Yoon) efforts across timelines

Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner

Image Credits-tvN

Ji Chang Wook as Jo Yong Pil is the epitome of a true green flag—resilient, patient, and understanding

 Ji Chang Wook in Welcome To Samdal-ri

Image Credits- JTBC

Lee Jong Suk as Cha Eun Ho is incredibly swoon-worthy, showing genuine love and unwavering support for Kang Dani (Lee Na Young) during her most challenging times

Lee Jong Suk in Romance Is a Bonus Book

Image Credits- tvN

Park Solomon’s Lee Soo Hyuk undergoes a transformation from a former bully to a courageous leader who helps the bullied and also navigates their way out of a zombie-infested school

Park Solomon in All of Us Are Dead

Image Credits- Netflix

Hyun Bin's portrayal of Jeong Hyeok's unwavering devotion and protectiveness towards Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) makes him an ideal green flag

Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You

Image Credits- tvN

Kim Seon Ho's portrayal of Hong Du Sik, showcases his unwavering support and understanding towards Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), despite their differences, making him an admirable partner

Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Image Credits- tvN

