K-dramas with wholesome male leads
Kang Ha Neul's Yong Sik exemplifies true devotion and respect. His unwavering support for Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin) and readiness to defend her from criticism highlight his genuine love for her
Image Credits- KBS2
Kang Ha Neul in When the Camellia Blooms
Park Hyung Sik's portrayal of Ahn Min Hyuk in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon shines as a prime example of a respectful and supportive partner towards Bong Soon (Park Bo Young)
Park Hyung Sik in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image Credits- JTBC
Kim Jae Wook's portrayal of Ryan Gold captured the hearts of all K-drama fans. His understanding of Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young) and her passion for idols were incredibly heartwarming to watch
Kim Jae Wook in Her Private Life
Image Credits- tvN
As Lee Joon Ho, Kang Tae Oh, portrays loyalty and genuine care towards Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin)
Kang Tae Oh in Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image Credits- ENA
Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Sun Jae melted hearts with his vulnerability and determination to sacrifice for love, alongside Im Sol's (Kim Hye Yoon) efforts across timelines
Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner
Image Credits-tvN
Ji Chang Wook as Jo Yong Pil is the epitome of a true green flag—resilient, patient, and understanding
Ji Chang Wook in Welcome To Samdal-ri
Image Credits- JTBC
Lee Jong Suk as Cha Eun Ho is incredibly swoon-worthy, showing genuine love and unwavering support for Kang Dani (Lee Na Young) during her most challenging times
Lee Jong Suk in Romance Is a Bonus Book
Image Credits- tvN
Park Solomon’s Lee Soo Hyuk undergoes a transformation from a former bully to a courageous leader who helps the bullied and also navigates their way out of a zombie-infested school
Park Solomon in All of Us Are Dead
Image Credits- Netflix
Hyun Bin's portrayal of Jeong Hyeok's unwavering devotion and protectiveness towards Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) makes him an ideal green flag
Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You
Image Credits- tvN
Kim Seon Ho's portrayal of Hong Du Sik, showcases his unwavering support and understanding towards Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), despite their differences, making him an admirable partner
Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image Credits- tvN