K-fashion guide: IVE’s Jang Wonyoung
Let's start by discussing classic pieces that stand the test of time. Her blouse, featuring a large lace collar and puffy sleeves, exudes a timeless charm and lends her a mature and sophisticated aura, reminiscent of past styles.
Classic
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
An old but beloved classic, sunglasses are a must when it comes to enhancing our appearance!
Sunglasses
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
High-waisted jeans give a slimmer appearance and go well with various top styles, be it trendy cardigans or flowery button-downs, completing the entire look.
High-waisted Jeans
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
To achieve IVE's Jang Wonyoung style, pleated skirts are a must in your wardrobe. Wonyoung frequently wears skirts, as evident on her Instagram, making them a must-have for anyone wanting to emulate her fashion trend.
Pleated Skirts
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
Adding a beret can instantly elevate our appearance, making us appear more dressed up than we actually are. It's a simple yet effective showstopper that works wonders for most casual outfits.
Berets
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
Wonyoung embraces the "basic is best" motto in her style, favoring black or white turtlenecks, polo blouses, and plain crop tops. Adding a necklace or bold lipstick, her natural beauty takes center stage.
Basic
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
Turtleneck tops are another essential piece in IVE's Jang Wonyoung's style. She adores turtlenecks, whether they are short, sleeveless, or long-sleeved, making them a must-have in her fashion repertoire.
Turtleneck
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
To get IVE's Jang Wonyoung's style, floral dresses are a must-have in your wardrobe. They are popular for emphasizing femininity and delicacy, with puffed and floral sleeves being key elements to achieve her look.
Floral Dresses
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
Add a cocktail dress to your closet. She looks stunning and expensive in formal dresses, skillfully accentuating her beautiful features with fitted and flared designs.
Cocktail Dresses
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram
Crop tops are essential for achieving IVE's Jang Wonyoung's style. She elegantly pairs them with white, creating a perfect balance. Whether long or short-sleeved, they are perfect for summer or spring and go well with skirts, baggy, or mom jeans.
Crop Tops
Images: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram