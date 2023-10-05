Heading 3
Pujya Doss
OCTOBER 05, 2023
K-pop acts nominated for MTV EMAs 2023
Billboard Brazil has officially announced the nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards
Image: YG Entertainment
Nine K-pop acts are in the running for EMAs this year, including JUNGKOOK, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, aespa, TXT, Treasure, Newjeans, Stray Kids, and FIFTY FIFTY
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT leads the K-pop pack with 3 nominations making them the most nominated K-pop group at EMAs this year
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS Jungkook was nominated for this award for his latest song SEVEN feat. Latto
Best Song K-pop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS and BLACKPINK were nominated for this very award which makes both Army and Blinks super excited
Biggest fans
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
For this award, there are 4 groups competing TXT, SEVENTEEN, New Jeans, and aespa
Best Group
Image: SM Entertainment
TXT is nominated for this award making it their second nomination this year at EMAs
Best Push Artists
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Under the best K-pop category here is the list of nominees, BTS' Jung Kook, TXT, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, FIFTY FIFTY, and Stray Kids
Best K-pop
Image: JYP Entertainment
TREASURE has also been nominated for Best Asia Act as Korea’s sole representative in the category
Image: YG Entertainment
The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards are set to take place on November 5 in Paris, France
Image: Attrakt
