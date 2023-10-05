Heading 3

Pujya Doss

OCTOBER 05, 2023

K-pop acts nominated for MTV EMAs 2023

Billboard Brazil has officially announced the nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards

Image: YG Entertainment

Nine K-pop acts are in the running for EMAs this year, including JUNGKOOK, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, aespa, TXT, Treasure, Newjeans, Stray Kids, and FIFTY FIFTY

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT leads the K-pop pack with 3 nominations making them the most nominated K-pop group at EMAs this year

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS Jungkook was nominated for this award for his latest song SEVEN feat. Latto

Best Song K-pop 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS and BLACKPINK were nominated for this very award which makes both Army and Blinks super excited

Biggest fans

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

For this award, there are 4 groups competing TXT, SEVENTEEN, New Jeans, and aespa 

Best Group

Image: SM Entertainment

TXT is nominated for this award making it their second nomination this year at EMAs

Best Push Artists

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Under the best K-pop category here is the list of nominees, BTS' Jung Kook, TXT, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, FIFTY FIFTY, and Stray Kids

Best K-pop

Image: JYP Entertainment

TREASURE has also been nominated for Best Asia Act as Korea’s sole representative in the category

Image: YG Entertainment

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards are set to take place on November 5 in Paris, France

Image: Attrakt

